WRGC Deomali Celebrates 24th Annual College Day, Highlights 98.92% Pass Rate

DEOMALI: Wangcha Rajkumar Government College (WRGC), Deomali, celebrated its 24th Annual College Day for 2026–27, bringing together public representatives, college officials, faculty members and students to recognise academic achievements and showcase cultural and extracurricular talent.

Tesam Pongtey, Speaker of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly and MLA from 53-Changlang North, attended the inaugural ceremony as the Chief Guest. Chakat Aboh, MLA from 56-Khonsa West and Advisor to the Transport and DoTCL Minister, was the Guest of Honour.

The programme began with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp and a floral tribute to the portrait of Lt. Wangcha Rajkumar. The proceedings also featured flag hoisting, the relay of the Olympic torch, an NCC ceremonial salute and a flag march by participating contingents. The Chief Guest formally declared the celebration open.

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In her welcome address, Principal Dr. Watsen Bangsia said the college had secured the second position among colleges affiliated with Rajiv Gandhi University, recording a pass percentage of 98.92%. She credited the achievement to the dedication of faculty members and students.

The Principal also highlighted the institution’s preparations for National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) accreditation and called attention to infrastructure requirements, particularly improvements to campus roads and other essential facilities.

Addressing the gathering, Guest of Honour Chakat Aboh encouraged students to remain focused on education, make responsible choices and work towards their future goals. Expressing concern over substance abuse in the region, she urged young people in Tirap district to stay away from narcotics and other harmful activities.

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Responding to a memorandum submitted by the Wangcha Rajkumar Government College Students’ Union (WRGCSU), Aboh assured the students that she would make efforts to address the institution’s need for laptops and desktop computers. She also extended financial assistance towards the programme.

Chief Guest Tesam Pongtey appreciated the college community and organisers for their efforts in making the event meaningful. Recalling his college days at Rangra Government College in Changlang, he also acknowledged his long-standing friendship with Dr. Khetoan Khetey, an Assistant Professor at WRGC, and appreciated his contribution to the institution.

Pongtey emphasised the role of co-curricular activities in students’ overall development, encouraging them to use such platforms to discover their abilities, develop skills and nurture their talents. He commended the performances by the college’s four houses and urged students to uphold teamwork, healthy competition and sportsmanship.

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Responding to the students’ memorandum concerning the construction of the college approach road and entrance gate, the Speaker said he would make efforts to forward the proposals to the higher authorities and concerned departments for consideration and necessary action.

He also stressed the importance of promoting the cultural heritage and positive image of the Tirap-Changlang-Longding (TCL) region beyond its geographical boundaries. Addressing substance abuse, he advised students and young people to avoid experimenting with drugs and channel their energy into education, intellectual growth and constructive activities.

The celebration featured traditional dance competitions among Barap, Terat, Chatjo and Dirok Houses, a “Go As You Like” competition and the finals of boys’ and girls’ tug-of-war. These activities provided students with opportunities to showcase their cultural traditions, creativity and sporting abilities.

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The inaugural programme concluded with a vote of thanks, followed by an exhibition of students’ arts and crafts. The exhibition highlighted their creative and artistic skills.

Among those attending were Tirap Deputy Commissioner Badonlum Tawsik, ASP Khonsa R. Khomrang, SDPO Deomali Thumgon Tali, Deomali ZPM Yalik Lowang, Yatdam Panchayat Block ZPM Komlo Hodong, heads of departments, teaching faculty members and students.

The 24th Annual College Day reaffirmed the institution’s stated commitment to academic achievement, cultural preservation and the holistic development of students.