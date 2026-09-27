World Tourism Day Celebrated in Tirap with Trekking, Awareness and Creative Activities﻿

KHONSA- World Tourism Day 2026 was celebrated in Tirap district with a series of trekking, awareness and creative activities aimed at showcasing the region’s natural attractions while promoting sustainable, eco-friendly and responsible tourism.

The programme was jointly organised by the Department of Tourism in collaboration with the Department of Urban Affairs, Tirap district. This year’s theme, “Digital Agenda and Artificial Intelligence to Redesign Tourism,” provided the broader context for the celebration, highlighting the role of technology and innovation in the tourism sector.

A major highlight of the programme was a trekking expedition to the San-Paa-Kong Trek near Kheti village. Located around 3 km from Kheti village and 6 km from Khonsa headquarters, the trail provided participants an opportunity to experience the area’s greenery and natural surroundings while exploring its potential as an eco-tourism destination.

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The trek was led by Badonlum Tawsik, Deputy Commissioner, Tirap, along with Rigio Tabam, District Tourism Officer; Deksar Boje, Assistant Engineer (Urban Affairs); and Walat Hondiq, Executive Engineer (RWD). Administrative officers, DC office staff, GPC Kheti village representatives, content creators and trekking enthusiasts also participated.

Mountaineers Kampo Matey and Miatliam Wangsa joined the expedition.

Interacting with participants, the Deputy Commissioner encouraged them to practise responsible tourism by respecting nature, avoiding littering and helping preserve natural locations for future generations.

A photography and reel-making competition was also organised as part of the celebration. Participants were encouraged to capture the landscape and experiences of the trek and share them through digital platforms, linking the activity with the World Tourism Day theme and the growing role of digital outreach in tourism promotion.

A Swachh Bharat Abhiyan activity further complemented the programme, highlighting the importance of cleanliness and environmental responsibility at tourist destinations.

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The celebration also provided an opportunity to sensitise participants and local communities about the importance of protecting the natural environment and adopting sustainable tourism practices.

The activities highlighted Tirap’s tourism potential and the scope for developing lesser-known destinations while using digital tools and emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, to support tourism promotion and visitor experiences.

The programme concluded with a collective emphasis on protecting Tirap’s natural and cultural heritage and promoting the district as a sustainable tourism destination.