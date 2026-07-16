ADVERTISMENT
National

World-Famous Jagannath Rath Yatra Begins in Puri Amid Devotee Fervour

The annual Rath Yatra commenced in Puri with Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra embarking on their sacred chariot journey to the Gundicha Temple, where devotees thronged for the auspicious darshan.

Last Updated: 16/07/2026
1 minute read
World-Famous Jagannath Rath Yatra Begins in Puri Amid Devotee Fervour

PURI (Odisha): The world-famous Jagannath Rath Yatra commenced in the temple town of Puri on Friday, marking one of the largest and most significant religious festivals in India. Thousands of devotees gathered to witness the grand procession of Lord Jagannath, his elder brother Lord Balabhadra, and younger sister Devi Subhadra.

During the annual festival, the three deities are ceremonially taken out of the Jagannath Temple and placed on elaborately decorated wooden chariots. The procession allows devotees from across the country and abroad to have darshan of the deities as the chariots travel through the streets of Puri.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

The divine siblings undertake their annual journey to the Gundicha Temple, traditionally regarded as the abode of their maternal aunt. The temple serves as their temporary residence during the festival before they return to the Jagannath Temple in the ceremonial Bahuda Yatra.

Also Read-  Delhi High Court Orders Daily Health Monitoring of Fasting Activist Sonam Wangchuk

The Rath Yatra holds immense religious and cultural significance for millions of devotees. It symbolizes the Lord’s annual visit to his devotees outside the temple premises, making the sacred darshan accessible to all, irrespective of caste, creed or social background.

Extensive security arrangements and crowd management measures have been put in place by the Odisha administration to facilitate the smooth conduct of the festival. Authorities have also deployed emergency services, medical teams and volunteers to ensure the safety and convenience of pilgrims attending the event.

The Jagannath Rath Yatra continues to be one of India’s most revered spiritual events, attracting devotees and tourists from across the globe and showcasing Odisha’s rich cultural and religious heritage.

Tags
Last Updated: 16/07/2026
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA

Related Articles

21 Killed in Massive Fire at Hotel-Restaurant Building in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar

21 Killed in Massive Fire at Hotel-Restaurant Building in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar

Arunachal Pradesh Records Highest Alcohol Consumption in India: NFHS-6

Arunachal Pradesh Records Highest Alcohol Consumption in India: NFHS-6

From Meme to Movement? Cockroach Janta Party Sparks Debate Across India

From Meme to Movement? Cockroach Janta Party Sparks Debate Across India

Jio Emerges as India’s Patent Powerhouse with Record FY26 Intellectual Property Growth

Jio Emerges as India’s Patent Powerhouse with Record FY26 Intellectual Property Growth

Reliance Contribution to National Exchequer Rises to Rs 2.16 Lakh Crore in FY26

Reliance Contribution to National Exchequer Rises to Rs 2.16 Lakh Crore in FY26

Reliance Foundation CSR Spending Rises to Rs 2,248 Crore in FY26

Reliance Foundation CSR Spending Rises to Rs 2,248 Crore in FY26

Jio Launches ₹200 OTT Pass With 15 Streaming Apps and Unlimited 5G

Jio Launches ₹200 OTT Pass With 15 Streaming Apps and Unlimited 5G

Indian Railways Unveils Proposed Design of India’s First Bullet Train

Indian Railways Unveils Proposed Design of India’s First Bullet Train

IAS-IPS Land Deal Near Bhopal Bypass Sparks Row

IAS-IPS Land Deal Near Bhopal Bypass Sparks Row

Pema Khandu Inaugurates Arunachal Niwas in Delhi

Pema Khandu Inaugurates Arunachal Niwas in Delhi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button