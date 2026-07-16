World-Famous Jagannath Rath Yatra Begins in Puri Amid Devotee Fervour

PURI (Odisha): The world-famous Jagannath Rath Yatra commenced in the temple town of Puri on Friday, marking one of the largest and most significant religious festivals in India. Thousands of devotees gathered to witness the grand procession of Lord Jagannath, his elder brother Lord Balabhadra, and younger sister Devi Subhadra.

During the annual festival, the three deities are ceremonially taken out of the Jagannath Temple and placed on elaborately decorated wooden chariots. The procession allows devotees from across the country and abroad to have darshan of the deities as the chariots travel through the streets of Puri.

The divine siblings undertake their annual journey to the Gundicha Temple, traditionally regarded as the abode of their maternal aunt. The temple serves as their temporary residence during the festival before they return to the Jagannath Temple in the ceremonial Bahuda Yatra.

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The Rath Yatra holds immense religious and cultural significance for millions of devotees. It symbolizes the Lord’s annual visit to his devotees outside the temple premises, making the sacred darshan accessible to all, irrespective of caste, creed or social background.

Extensive security arrangements and crowd management measures have been put in place by the Odisha administration to facilitate the smooth conduct of the festival. Authorities have also deployed emergency services, medical teams and volunteers to ensure the safety and convenience of pilgrims attending the event.

The Jagannath Rath Yatra continues to be one of India’s most revered spiritual events, attracting devotees and tourists from across the globe and showcasing Odisha’s rich cultural and religious heritage.