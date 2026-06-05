World Environment Day Marked Across Arunachal Pradesh with Massive Plantation Drives and Conservation Initiatives

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh joined the global observance of World Environment Day 2026 with large-scale plantation drives, awareness campaigns, cleanliness programmes, and community-led conservation initiatives held across the state on Friday.

Governor Leads Plantation Drive at Raj Bhavan

Governor Lt Gen K.T. Parnaik (Retd.) marked the occasion by planting a Maha Neem sapling at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar, reaffirming his commitment to environmental conservation and sustainable living.

Interacting with officials from Raj Bhavan and the Forest Department, the Governor stressed that environmental protection is a collective responsibility and urged citizens to actively contribute towards expanding the state’s green cover. Highlighting the impact of rapid urbanisation on natural vegetation, he advocated extensive plantation drives in urban centres and suggested that at least ten saplings should be planted and nurtured for every tree felled.

“Let us join hands to nurture nature, protect our forests, and enrich our environment. Together, we can preserve the pristine natural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh and build a cleaner, greener, healthier, and more resilient future for all,” the Governor said.

Indian Army Leads Plantation Drives in Siang and Tawang

In East Siang district, the Spearhead Division under the Spear Corps conducted a major plantation drive along the scenic Siang riverbank at Siang Beach, Pasighat. The initiative aimed at combating soil erosion, preserving biodiversity, and strengthening the ecological resilience of the region.

Local school students joined Army personnel in planting indigenous saplings selected for their deep-rooting characteristics, which are expected to help stabilise vulnerable riverbank soil during heavy monsoon rains.

Meanwhile, in Tawang, the Indian Army’s Tawang Brigade under Gajraj Corps spearheaded a large-scale plantation campaign across Chuje and other parts of Tawang Township. The programme was led by Major General Amit Nautiyal, General Officer Commanding (GOC), 5 Mountain Division, and witnessed participation from civil administration officials, religious leaders, educational institutions, and community organisations.

Addressing the gathering, Major General Nautiyal described environmental conservation as a national mission and called for collective efforts to safeguard natural resources for future generations.

Educational Institutions Join Green Campaign

Arunachal Pradesh University (APU), Pasighat, observed the day through a plantation drive under the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign, in line with directives issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Around 100 ornamental and fruit-bearing trees were planted across the university campus. The Arunachal Pradesh University Students’ Union (APUSU) simultaneously organised a separate plantation programme, during which nearly 50 additional saplings were planted.

At Dera Natung Government College (DNGC), Itanagar, the Eco Club, Department of Geography, and NCC Unit jointly organised an awareness campaign and plantation programme. Faculty members, students, NCC cadets, and volunteers planted and adopted 60 saplings, including ornamental and flowering species, reaffirming their commitment to campus greening and environmental stewardship.

Over 5,000 Saplings Planted in Ziro

One of the state’s largest plantation efforts was undertaken in Lower Subansiri district, where more than 5,000 saplings were planted across five forest ranges under the Hapoli Forest Division.

Deputy Commissioner Oli Perme commended the district-wide initiative and lauded volunteers and forest officials for translating environmental awareness into meaningful action.

During the programme at Siiro, speakers highlighted the importance of sustainable agriculture, eco-friendly lifestyles, and community participation in preserving Ziro’s unique ecological heritage.

Gram Sabhas Promote Environmental Awareness

Special Gram Sabhas were organised across Papum Pare district following directives issued by the District Panchayat Development Officer (DPDO), Yupia.

The meetings were held in Mengio, Banderdewa, Batt Ganga, Doimukh, Parang, Toru, and Leporiang, with active participation from Panchayat representatives, village elders, youth groups, women’s organisations, and local residents.

Discussions focused on sustainable environmental practices, waste management, village cleanliness, and community responsibility towards natural resource conservation. Plantation drives and cleanliness campaigns were also conducted at several locations.

Similar initiatives were organised at Pedung Village, where a Special Gram Sabha brought together government officials, armed forces personnel, Panchayati Raj Institution members, and local residents to deliberate on afforestation, waste management, and sustainable natural resource use. The event concluded with a plantation drive under the national “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign.

Environmental Stewardship in Shi-Yomi and Sille

In Shi-Yomi district, the District Administration and Panchayati Raj Department jointly observed World Environment Day with a plantation drive at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office complex in Tato. Officials emphasised the importance of collective action in protecting the environment and preserving natural resources.

At Sille village and Ati Jangchub Chholing Gompa, a joint programme was organised by CHF Pasighat and Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), East Siang, combining World Environment Day celebrations with the Khet Bachao Abhiyaan campaign.

The event focused on environmental conservation, soil protection, sustainable agriculture, and community awareness. Students, volunteers, and local residents participated in awareness sessions, cleanliness activities, and interactive discussions on ecological sustainability.

Statewide Message of Environmental Responsibility

Across districts, institutions, and communities, World Environment Day 2026 served as a platform to reinforce the importance of environmental conservation, afforestation, and sustainable development.

The widespread participation of government agencies, educational institutions, security forces, civil society organisations, and local communities reflected Arunachal Pradesh’s growing commitment towards preserving its rich ecological heritage and building a greener future.

This version is tighter, avoids repetition, groups related events together, and reads more like a professional state-wide roundup suitable for publication in a newspaper or digital news portal.