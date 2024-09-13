Workshop held on ‘Juvenile delinquency in Arunachal Pradesh’

ITANAGAR- A one day workshop-cum- consultation meeting on the topic “Juvenile delinquency in Arunachal Pradesh, reasons and preventive strategies” held at Golden Jubilee State Banquet Hall in Itanagar today.

The works hop is organsied based upon the study on the Research Project titled “Juvenile delinquency in Arunachal Pradesh, reasons and preventive strategies” carried out by the Sociology Department, Rajiv Gandhi University, in collaboration with Women and Child Development Department, Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

Attending the Programme, Mrs Dasanglu Pul, Minister, Women and Child Development, Govt of Arunachal Pradesh has formally released the Research project ““Juvenile delinquency in Arunachal Pradesh: Reasons and Preventive Strategies”.

She expressed her happiness with the initiative taken by the WCD Department for organizing the programme on such relevant topic and all Stakeholder Departments for acknowledging the problem of Juvenile delinquency in State. She further advised all the stakeholders department to implement the schemes timely, especially in respect to children.

Mrs Tsering Lhamu, MLA and Advisor to Minister, WCD stated that the factors responsible for increasing Juveniles cases should be identified and controlled by all concerned. All the members from the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) were present in the workshop.

Secretary, WCD Mrs Mimum Tayeng, while welcoming the participants appreciated all the departments for coming together to address the root cause and finding solutions to the problem of juvenile delinquency, followed by a Key Note Address by Mrs T.P. Loyi, Director, WCD. Stressing the problem, she further asserted that proper upbringing of the children is the responsibility of every parents, community and all stakeholders working for the children.

The workshop featured expert speakers from the stakeholder departments viz., Police, State Legal Services Authority (SLSA), Education, Health and Family Welfare, Tax, Excise and Narcotics, Social Justice, Empowerment and Tribal Affairs (SJETA), Information Technology and WCD Department who shared their insights to address the issues of Juvenile Delinquency and further committed to address the issue through various schemes of the concerned Departments.

Dr. Nanie Umie, Assistant Professor, Rajiv Gandhi University -cum- Co Principal Investigator presented a thought-provoking PowerPoint presentation on the research Project ““Juvenile delinquency in Arunachal Pradesh : Reasons and Preventive Strategies”.

The presentation highlighted the complexities of juvenile delinquency, its causes, consequences, suggestions and the need for a multidisciplinary approach to address this growing concern. further she also shared their research findings, expertise, and recommendations for effective prevention and intervention strategies.

Dr. Bikash Bage, Head of the Department -cum-Moderator of the Workshop observed that, among all the causes, the use of drugs and alcohol is the most common delinquent behaviour. He further stated that compulsory CCTV Camera in the Wine shops is essential, and emphasized more on the appointment of trained professional counsellors, psychologist and providing home based care to children.