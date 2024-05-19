Woman Wildlife Photographer from Arunachal Speaks at “The Act of Doing – Trans-disciplinary Conversations on Pedagogies of Knowledge Making”- Wildlife photographer and documentary filmmaker Chajo Lowang from Tirap District, Arunachal Pradesh, was honored as a speaker at the esteemed event, “The Act of Doing – Trans-disciplinary Conversations on Pedagogies of Knowledge Making,” held on the 17th and 18th of May 2024 at Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan, New Delhi.

The two-day conference, organized by The Third Eye, Nirantar Trust, served as a dynamic platform for knowledge sharing and interdisciplinary collaboration.

“The Act of Doing” is a distinctive learning festival organized by The Third Eye, Nirantar Trust. It brings together practitioners from diverse fields to share their experiences with collectives, organizations, groups, and individuals. The event aims to explore the successes and challenges in knowledge building, fostering dialogues at the intersections of disciplines and geographies for a shared, innovative, and equitable future.

The festival features a series of conversations with leading practitioners in social work, art, teaching, and research. They will discuss their work with various groups, reflecting on what has been effective and what has not, as well as the debates and celebrations surrounding knowledge building. Additionally, they will explore the potential for interdisciplinary and cross-geographical collaboration for a common, creative, and just future.

Chajo Lowang, alongside Green Hub founder Rita Banerji, captivated the audience with her inspiring journey as a Green Hub fellow. She also provided insights into her ongoing book project on the biodiversity and culture of the Nocte Tribe, a venture she is undertaking with her teammate, Sara Khongsai. Chajo and Sara, both female wildlife photographers, are trailblazers in documenting the wildlife and cultural heritage of the Nocte Tribe in Tirap District.

The session was met with enthusiastic acclaim from the attendees, highlighting the importance and impact of Chajo’s work. In addition to her current book project, Chajo is collaborating with Sara Khongsai, Manisha Kumari, and Yangchen on a film centered on the Women Story-telling Project in Arunachal Pradesh, further contributing to the preservation and celebration of the region’s rich cultural narratives.

About Chajo Lowang

Chajo Lowang is a distinguished wildlife photographer and documentary filmmaker from Tirap District, Arunachal Pradesh. Her work focuses on the intersection of biodiversity and cultural heritage, particularly within the Nocte Tribe. She is a Green Hub fellow and is actively involved in projects that document and preserve the unique stories and natural beauty of her region.

About The Third Eye, Nirantar Trust:

The Third Eye is a knowledge platform initiated by Nirantar Trust, which aims to create dialogues across different disciplines to foster a creative and just future. It organizes events and festivals that bring together practitioners from various fields to share experiences and insights on knowledge building and interdisciplinary collaborations.