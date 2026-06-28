Widespread Flood Havoc in Assam: Railway Bridge Partially Collapses in Dhemaji

DHEMAJI/GUWAHATI- In a major disruption caused by the ongoing flood crisis in Assam, a railway bridge over the Simen River in Dhemaji district partially collapsed on Sunday due to heavy rainfall and severe riverbank erosion. The incident has suspended train services on a key section, compounding connectivity challenges in the flood-hit region.

Northeast Frontier Railway officials confirmed that excessive rainfall exceeding 110 mm in and around Dhemaji, combined with flooding and bank erosion, destabilised one of the bridge’s piers.

The structure, originally built in 1965 and later converted to broad gauge, had been in good condition prior to the incident. No trains were damaged and no injuries were reported. Train movement between Archipathar and Simen Chapari stations has been suspended, with services on the Murkongselek–Silapathar route halted until further notice. Trains are being short-terminated and short-originated at Silapathar, while buses have been arranged for passengers. Help desks have been set up at Dhemaji, Silapathar, and Murkongselek stations.

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The collapse occurred as water levels rose sharply around 11:30 AM following intensified flow from upstream areas in Arunachal Pradesh. The section was already under low traffic due to flooding.

In a related incident in the same district, floodwaters washed away a 300-metre-long iron bridge over the Kemi River, completely severing road connectivity between the Kemi–Purana Jelom area and Jonai Sadar.

The bridge, constructed around a year ago, gave way after the river overflowed due to sudden heavy inflow. Local residents expressed concerns that they had earlier requested a permanent concrete bridge instead of an iron structure, citing the river’s strong currents during monsoons.

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The loss has severely affected students who must cross the river to reach the only school in the area (with exams approaching) and farmers during the peak agricultural season.

The bridge incidents are part of the first wave of floods ravaging Assam, triggered by extremely heavy rainfall and flash floods in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lower Subansiri and other districts. Dhemaji district has been the hardest hit, with over 20,000 people affected so far.

Other impacted districts include Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Sonitpur, Bajali, Nalbari, Cachar, and Dibrugarh. Low-lying areas have been inundated, agricultural lands submerged, roads damaged, and normal life disrupted.

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Rising river levels, embankment breaches, and debris flow have caused extensive damage to infrastructure and homes in several areas. The flood wave is expected to move downstream, potentially affecting more districts in the coming days.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed all district administrations and line departments to remain on maximum alert and ensure complete preparedness. “The situation is being monitored at the highest level in the State. District administrations and line departments in districts likely to be affected have been asked to maintain close vigilance and take timely preventive and response measures,” the Chief Minister stated.

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He advised citizens in high-risk districts, particularly in low-lying areas, not to venture into inundated zones and to avoid travelling by country boats or small vessels across the Brahmaputra and other rivers, as currents are expected to increase significantly.

NDRF and SDRF teams are on standby, and relief and rescue operations are being coordinated through the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA). Authorities continue to monitor the evolving situation closely in coordination with railway and district officials. Restoration of the affected bridges and connectivity will be prioritised once water levels recede.

Assam faces recurring flood challenges during the monsoon season, and this year’s early wave has once again highlighted the vulnerability of infrastructure in the state’s northern and eastern districts. Further updates are expected as the situation develops.