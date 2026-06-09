Why Is Gen Z Angry? A Video Explores the Anxiety Behind India’s Young Generation

NEW DELHI- Why does it seem that Generation Z is increasingly frustrated, anxious, and vocal about its future?

A new video titled “Why Is Gen Z Angry?” explores the growing concerns of young Indians who are navigating an uncertain future marked by intense competition, academic pressure, recruitment delays, examination controversies, and rapid technological change.

The video argues that the anger often associated with Gen Z is not simply about jobs or career opportunities. Instead, it reflects a deeper concern about trust, fairness, and the future itself.

Over the past decade, millions of students have grown up believing that hard work, education, and perseverance would lead to a brighter future. However, rising competition, examination-related controversies, delayed recruitment processes, and growing uncertainty have led many young people to question whether the system is delivering on that promise.

Watch the full video.

The video also examines the impact of social media, where constant exposure to success stories can create unrealistic expectations and increase feelings of pressure and comparison among young people.

Another major theme of the video is the fear of the future. As artificial intelligence, automation, and changing job markets reshape the economy, many young people are increasingly asking whether they will have a secure place in tomorrow’s world.

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Despite highlighting these challenges, the video does not present Gen Z as a pessimistic generation. Instead, it portrays today’s youth as a generation searching for answers, demanding transparency, and seeking fair opportunities.

According to the video, the frustration visible among many young people is not merely anger—it is a call for trust, accountability, and hope.

The video concludes with a powerful message:

“Gen Z is not angry because it wants jobs alone. It is angry because it wants the darkness surrounding its future to be cleared.”