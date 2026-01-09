Whale Shark Freed from Net off Gujarat Coast

VERAVAL — A 29-foot-long female whale shark was rescued after becoming entangled in a fishing net off the coast of Veraval in Gujarat on January 8, 2026, highlighting continued collaboration between conservation organisations, government agencies and local fishing communities along the Saurashtra coast.

The entanglement was detected during a routine fishing operation when local fishers noticed the whale shark trapped in their net. Recognising the urgency of the situation, Ravibhai Mohanbhai Motivaras, a member of the fishing crew, immediately alerted the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) and the Gujarat Forest Department, prompting a swift response.

A coordinated rescue operation was launched involving WTI’s field project team led by Farukhkha Bloch, Project Manager and Head, with support from Mohitkumar Bamaniya, Field Biologist, and Prakash Doriya, Field Assistant. The operation was carried out in close coordination with Vagasiya, Range Forest Officer, Veraval; V. Aparnathi, Veterinary Officer; and a Rapid Response Team comprising Ganesh, Harsukh and several local fishers.

Upon reaching the site, the rescue team first assessed the health condition of the distressed animal. The fishing net was then carefully cut to avoid further injury, and the whale shark was safely disentangled and released back into the sea without delay.

Commenting on the rescue, Farukhkha Bloch said that the Saurashtra coast remains a preferred aggregation ground for whale sharks, particularly during their seasonal presence from October to April. Accidental entanglement in fishing gear during this period poses significant risks to the species. He noted that this operation marked the 1,011th successful whale shark rescue along the Gujarat coast since the launch of the Whale Shark Conservation Project in 2004. He also highlighted that Gujarat waters have recorded 19 instances of whale shark neonates or pups, reflecting the ecological importance of the region.

Akshay Joshi, IFS, Deputy Conservator of Forest, Junagadh Forest Division, stated that the Gujarat Forest Department provides compensation to fishers for economic losses incurred due to damaged nets during rescue operations. He added that the compensation limit was revised from ₹25,000 to ₹50,000 in February 2024.

WTI’s conservation efforts in Gujarat began in 2004 with the launch of the ‘Save the Whale Shark’ campaign, aimed at creating awareness among coastal communities. Over the years, the initiative has contributed to a shift in perception, with fishers—once hunters of the species—playing a central role in its protection and conservation.