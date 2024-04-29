ADVERTISEMENT
Arunachal

Weather Report: IMD predicts More Rains in Arunachal Pradesh

In view of these forecasts, a yellow watch has been assigned to all northeastern states from Monday to Friday (April 29-May 3), with the exception of Arunachal Pradesh on Friday.

Weather Report :  Thunderstorms with light to heavy rain are likely to occur over Arunachal Pradesh and other northeastern states during the next couple of days  according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

Despite the monsoon being at least a month away, Northeast India has continued to witness monsoon-like, heavy to heavier bouts of rainfall over the past few weeks. Latest forecasts indicate that conditions are only ramping up to turn more intense as we roll into May.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a few cyclonic circulations lie near Assam, whose influence is likely to create intense downpours across the northeastern region over the coming days.

In line with these predictions, light to moderate amounts of rain or snow have been forecast over most parts of Arunachal, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura from Monday to Friday (April 29- May 3). Thunderstorms alongside lightning and gusty winds could also be a distinct possibility in some parts during this forecast period.

Conditions are only likely to turn more severe over the coming days. Heavy rains have been forecast over (64.5 mm-115.5 mm) some sections of Arunachal, Assam and Meghalaya till tomorrow (April 29-30), and over the remaining sister states on Wednesday (May 1).

In addition, heavy to very heavy showers (64.5 mm-204.5 mm) are on the cards over Arunachal, Assam and Meghalaya from Wednesday to Thursday (May 1-2), and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on Thursday. In an unprecedented turn of events, the IMD has also predicted extremely heavy downpours (greater than 204.5 mm) over Assam and Meghalaya on Thursday.

Also Read- Massive landslide between Hunli and Anini in Dibang Valley

In view of these forecasts, a yellow watch has been assigned to all northeastern states from Monday to Friday (April 29-May 3), with the exception of Arunachal Pradesh on Friday.

Incredulously, despite the past few weeks of rain, the entire northeastern region continues to reel from precipitation deficiencies this month. Between March 1 and April 28, Arunachal has collected 339 mm of rainfall (24% below normal), Assam and Meghalaya together garnered 138 mm (44% below normal), while the remaining N.M.M.T. states only collected 105 mm (44% below normal).

