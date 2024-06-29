Weather Forecast : IMD issues red alert for Arunachal

Weather Forecast – Arunachal Pradesh is very likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places, said the Indian Meteorological Department on Saturday, issuing a red alert for the state.

Over the next 4-5 days, the weather department said, “heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Northwest & Northeast India.”

Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram are likely to witness widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely during the next 5 days.

The weather department said that the southwest monsoon has further advanced into the remaining parts of east Uttar Pradesh and some areas of west Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

According to the IMD, the maximum temperature is unlikely to change in most parts of the country.

Meanwhile Surface communication in several districts of Arunachal Pradesh was severely disrupted by landslides caused by continuous rain, it was reported on Saturday.

A crucial route from Aalo in West Siang to Mechukha in Shi-Yomi was damaged, cutting off access. Landslides were reported at various locations, affecting the strategically important Aalo-Mechuka road.