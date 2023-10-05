Weather Alert: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Sikkim, Assam, and Meghalaya in next 2 days

GUWAHATI- Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya will be witnessing heavy rainfall during the next couple of days, according to Indian Meteorological Department(IMD).

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a red alert for Sikkim and an orange alert for Assam and Meghalaya over the next 48 hours, citing an imminent flood threat posed by the swollen Teesta River.

Heavy rainfall is also very likely to take place at isolated parts over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh on October 6.

Pockets of Assam and Meghalaya are also likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy falls on October 5 and 6.

On the other hand, Nagaland and Manipur are also likely to receive widespread rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning on Thursday, October 5.

IMD further said in its forecast that conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from the remaining parts of the country during the next 2–3 days.

“Sudden changes in weather has been witnessing in Northeast for the last one week. After extreme heat in some parts of the northeast states, heavy rainfall has been started. Sikkim was the worst affected,” said an official.

On the other hand, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) sounded an alert for Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills and South West Garo Hills in the next 24 hours.

It said that rainfall ranges from very heavy rain to extremely heavy rain, and thundershowers are most likely to occur at a few places over the West Garo Hills and South West Garo Hills in the next 24 hours.

These heavy rainfalls and thundershowers may result in localised flooding and an increased risk of landslides in the affected areas.