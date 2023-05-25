Watch Video: Women dies after water supply burst in Guwahati

GUWAHATI- In a shocking incident, a Gammon JICA water supply main line pipe burst wreak havoc in Kharguli area of Guwahati on Thursday , May 25). Reportedly, the incident took place at around 3 PM.

The water pipe burst caused a massive water gush that swept away several vehicles and damaged many houses. The cause of the incident is still under investigation, as per reports.

According to reports, one person died in the incident while several others were injured.

According to a report, the deceased has been identified as Sumitra Rabha, who was a resident of one of the houses that was damaged in the incident.

Reportedly, another individual named Rajib Das was brought into GMCH with severe injuries from the incident.

As per sources, 30-year-old Rajib was injured after a heavy object fell on him in the aftermath of the pipe burst incident.

Meanwhile A video that went viral on social media showed streams of water gushing upwards from the broken pipe and rising up several hundred metres in the air, sweeping away vehicles, including four wheelers, two wheelers and damaging several houses in the vicinity.