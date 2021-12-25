DEKHO NORTHEAST-VIDEO

Watch Video: Ugratara Temple, where the Navel of Goddess Parvati resides

Even today there is a small Navel shaped pond is existing inside the temple's inner sanctum.

CLICK AND WATCH VIDEO-  Very few people know about this shaktipeeth in Guwahati located at Ugratara temple  ( Ugratara mandir ) where the Navel of Goddess Parvati resides. Even today there is a small Navel shaped pond is existing inside the temple’s inner sanctum. Join me as I travel to latashil and visit Ugratara temple.

 

