Watch Video: Ugratara Temple, where the Navel of Goddess Parvati resides
Even today there is a small Navel shaped pond is existing inside the temple's inner sanctum.
Very few people know about this shaktipeeth in Guwahati located at Ugratara temple ( Ugratara mandir ) where the Navel of Goddess Parvati resides. Even today there is a small Navel shaped pond is existing inside the temple's inner sanctum.