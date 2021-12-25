Watch Video: Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga, stream surrounding the Shiva Linga in Guwahati

CLICK AND WATCH VIDEO: Today we will visit the Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga, located at Dakini hill near the National Highway in Guwahati. It is believed that Lord Shiva had incarnated here to destroy a demon called Bhimasura and protect his devotees. However, there is no actual temple here but instead there is a stream surrounding the Shiva Linga on a hill where one can observe a continuous flow of water flowing over the Linga. The road leading to the linga is very beautiful with hills, streams and bamboo grooves.