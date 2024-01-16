ADVERTISMENT
Watch the Complete history of Ram Janmabhoomi and Babri Masjid

Here is the story of Ram Janmabhoomi and Babri Masjid from 500 years ago to till today.

Ram Janmabhoomi and Babri Masjid Time line from 1845 to till today.   The present time is a turning point in the story of Ram Janmabhoomi and Babri Masjid. Now both these words will remain in history and a new chapter is going to start from here whose name will be Ram Mandir, that Ram Mandir which will be the third largest temple in the world.

Friends, you all know that the story of Ram Janmabhoomi and Babri Masjid is not a common story. This story is recorded in history as facing dispute for the longest period. Which we know as Babri Masjid and Ram Janmabhoomi dispute.

But now it would be better if we call it a story instead of a controversy or dispute because the controversy has ended after the court’s decision.

Here is  the story of Ram Janmabhoomi and Babri Masjid from 500 years ago to till today.

Watch Video 

 

