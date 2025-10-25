Watch: Athupopu Civil–Military Expedition Ends Successfully

ANINI- A joint Civil–Military Trek to the Idu Mishmi sacred site of Athupopu concluded today with a flag-in ceremony at Anini, marking the successful completion of the expedition.

The trek, organized jointly by the District Administration, Dibang Valley and the Indian Army’s Spear Corps, was flagged off on 12 October with the objective of promoting civil–military cooperation and honoring the rich cultural heritage of the Idu Mishmi community.

Civilian participants and Indian Army personnel jointly traversed high-altitude terrain, crossing mountains, valleys, and pristine lakes, before reaching the sacred site of Athupopu, a revered pilgrimage destination for the Idu Mishmi tribe.

At the site, the team offered prayers and rituals, symbolizing harmony between tradition, nature, and the spirit of service. The trek provided a unique platform for interaction, understanding, and trust-building between the local population and the Indian Army deployed in the border district.

The District Administration of Dibang Valley appreciated the initiative, noting that such collaborative efforts help preserve indigenous traditions while also enhancing confidence-building measures and mutual cooperation in strategically significant regions.

The flag-in ceremony on 24 October at Anini marked the culmination of the trek, reinforcing the spirit of unity, resilience, and shared heritage among participants. The event also underlined the Indian Army’s continued commitment to community engagement and cultural respect in Arunachal Pradesh’s frontier districts.