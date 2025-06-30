Was India’s Operation Sindoor Politically Restrained? Officer’s Remark Sparks Debate

Operation Sindoor- A recent statement by Indian Defence Attaché to Indonesia, Captain Shiv Kumar, has stirred controversy and reignited debate over the strategic and political conduct of Operation Sindoor, India’s large-scale military strike against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK.

Speaking at a defence seminar in Jakarta, Captain Kumar revealed that the Indian Air Force lost some aircraft during the initial phase of the operation due to civilian-imposed constraints—specifically, directives not to target Pakistani military or air defence systems.

The remarks have raised critical questions: Did political caution limit India’s military effectiveness? And were these losses avoidable? While the Indian Embassy in Jakarta has issued a clarification claiming the officer’s comments were misrepresented, the statement has already fueled political outcry at home and opened a fresh conversation about civil-military dynamics in high-stakes operations.

According to Captain Kumar, the losses were a result of political constraints, as the Indian armed forces were initially instructed not to engage Pakistani military installations or air defence systems, in a deliberate attempt to avoid escalation.

“We were told not to hit their military directly — it was purely a political signal. That cost us. After the first losses, we changed our approach,” Captain Kumar stated, while outlining the strategic shift that followed. Indian forces subsequently began neutralizing enemy air defences before striking, utilizing precision-guided weapons such as the BrahMos missile system.

Political Reactions: Congress Seeks Answers

The revelation quickly ignited a political firestorm in India. Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Pawan Khera demanded a response from the central government, accusing it of hiding critical information from the public. They alleged that the government misled the nation about the true cost and conduct of Operation Sindoor, and called for full disclosure.

“Did the government suppress details about aircraft losses? If so, why? The people of India deserve the truth,” said Ramesh at a press conference in Delhi.

Official Clarification: “Comments Taken Out of Context”

Amid growing political pressure, the Indian Embassy in Jakarta issued a statement clarifying Captain Kumar’s remarks. The embassy stated that his comments had been “misrepresented and quoted out of context”, emphasizing that the primary point being made was India’s civil-military relationship, where armed forces operate under civilian leadership.

“India’s actions during Operation Sindoor were precise, limited to terrorist infrastructure, and designed to avoid escalation,” the statement said, reiterating the Indian military’s professionalism and commitment to strategic restraint.

Background: Operation Sindoor’s Objectives

Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, 2025, was India’s most significant cross-border military action since the Balakot strikes of 2019. Targeting terror camps in PoK and Pakistan’s western regions, the operation was hailed as a show of India’s evolving joint-force capability.

Earlier, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan acknowledged that some aircraft were lost due to tactical missteps on Day One of the operation. However, he denied Pakistan’s claims of having downed high-end platforms like Rafales, calling such assertions “absolutely incorrect.”