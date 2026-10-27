Wangki Lowang Flags Off Mini Fire Tender for Deomali Forest Division

DEOMALI- Arunachal Pradesh Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, DoTCL and Mining, Wangki Lowang, on Tuesday flagged off a 1,000-litre-capacity Mini Fire Tender Vehicle for the Deomali Forest Division at the General Ground in Deomali.

The vehicle is intended to strengthen the Forest Department’s capacity to respond to forest fires and community fire emergencies, particularly in areas where narrow roads restrict the movement of larger fire tenders.

The ceremony was attended by Deomali Additional Deputy Commissioner Tana Bapu, Namsang Block Zilla Parishad Member Yalik Lowang, Deomali Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) B. Taba, public representatives and heads of various departments.

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Following the flag-off, forest personnel demonstrated the coordinated use of the mini fire tender and drone technology, highlighting their potential applications in forest-fire management, surveillance and emergency response.

Addressing the gathering, Wangki Lowang called on the Forest Department to make effective use of the equipment to strengthen forest and wildlife protection. He emphasised the importance of modern technology in wildlife monitoring, mitigating human-elephant conflict and safeguarding communities living in and around forest areas.

The Minister also highlighted the need to protect forests, wildlife and their ecosystems while promoting the welfare of local communities.

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DFO B. Taba thanked the Minister for his continued support in strengthening the department’s operational capabilities. He said the compact vehicle would improve preparedness for forest fires and community emergencies, particularly in residential colonies and areas with narrow roads that may be difficult for larger fire tenders to access.

Taba also highlighted the potential of a thermal-camera-equipped drone provided to the department to strengthen surveillance, support wildlife conservation and help mitigate human-elephant conflict.

The programme marked a step towards enhancing the technological and operational capacity of the Deomali Forest Division to protect forests, wildlife and local communities.