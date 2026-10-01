Voluntary Blood Donors Felicitated at National Blood Donation Day Event in Tawang﻿

TAWANG-National Voluntary Blood Donation Day 2026 was observed at Kalawangpo Hall, General Ground, Tawang, with a focus on raising awareness about voluntary blood donation and encouraging greater public participation in the life-saving humanitarian service.

The programme brought together health officials, voluntary blood donor organisations and other participants. Zilla Parishad Member Tawang Sonam Norzin attended as Chief Guest, Assistant Commissioner Tenzin Jambey as Guest of Honour, while the Commanding Officer of the Field Hospital, Tawang, attended as Special Guest.

The programme began with the National Anthem, followed by the Voluntary Blood Donation Pledge and inauguration of a blood donation camp.

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District Medical Officer, Tawang, Dr. T.D. Namsa, in his welcome address, highlighted the importance of voluntary blood donation in ensuring the timely availability of safe blood for patients who require transfusion.

Dr. Joram Khopey, Deputy Director, State Blood Transfusion Council (SBTC), Directorate of Health Services, Naharlagun, gave an overview of National Voluntary Blood Donation Day 2026 and the prevailing situation of blood transfusion services in Arunachal Pradesh.

A key message from the programme was the need to encourage more eligible citizens to come forward as voluntary donors. The Special Guest, Commanding Officer of the Field Hospital, Indian Army, emphasised the humanitarian value of blood donation and urged eligible citizens to voluntarily contribute to efforts to save lives.

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Voluntary blood donor organisations were also felicitated for their contribution towards promoting blood donation.

Chief Guest Sonam Norzin appreciated the contribution of voluntary blood donors and organisations working for the cause. He particularly appealed to young people to develop a spirit of voluntary blood donation and encourage others to participate.

The programme also featured a group song and traditional dance presented by the Ketchengha Cultural Troupe, Tawang.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. Tenzin Kunga, Medical Superintendent, KDS District Hospital, Tawang, followed by a photo session.

The Tawang observance highlighted voluntary blood donation as a community-driven humanitarian service, with organisers and officials stressing the importance of sustained public participation to support blood transfusion needs.