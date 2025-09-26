Vishakha Yadav IAS: The Viral Moment of Welcoming PM Modi in Arunachal Pradesh

ITANAGAR- In the last couple of days the story captivating social media and news outlets about Vishakha Yadav, the IAS officer (UPSC AIR 6, 2019 batch), revolves around her poised and warm welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Arunachal Pradeshon September 25, 2025.

As the Deputy Commissioner of the Papumpare district, Vishakha extended a traditional yet elegant greeting at the airport, complete with a shawl presentation and a garland, which quickly went viral across platforms like X (Twitter), Instagram, and major Indian news sites.

Why It’s Going Viral –

The Moment Captured- Photos and videos from the event show Vishakha in her crisp saree, smiling confidently as she honors the PM amid a backdrop of cultural elements from the region. Her post on X about the “privileged opportunity” has garnered over 7,000 likes, 280 reposts, and 341,000 views, sparking a wave of admiration for her grace and dedication.

Also Read- Papum Pare DC Reviews Progress of Govt Engineering College at Toru

Public Reaction- Netizens are hailing her as a symbol of “poise meets power,” with comments flooding in about how she embodies the modern IAS officer—young, tech-savvy (from her engineering days at DTU and Cisco), yet deeply rooted in public service. Many are revisiting her inspiring backstory: quitting a high-paying software job in 2017, failing twice in UPSC, and acing it on the third try with self-study and family support. This fresh spotlight has reignited shares of her journey, making it a motivational hit for UPSC aspirants.

It’s trending under hashtags like #VishakhaYadavIAS and #PMInArunachal, with viral threads praising her initiatives like the Digi-Kaksha digital education project (which earned her the PM’s Award earlier this year).

About Vishakha Yadav

Vishakha Yadav is currently the Deputy Commissioner of Papumpare district. Therefore, as per protocol, Vishakha Yadav, IAS, welcomed PM Modi upon his arrival there . Vishakha Yadav secured the sixth rank in the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She did not even seek coaching for this.

Also Read- Papum Pare DC Inspects Sagalee Health Facilities, Flags Urgent Need for Infrastructure and Staff Reinforcement

IAS Vishakha Yadav hails from Dwarka, Delhi, where she completed her schooling. Vishakha Yadav took the UPSC CSE exam three times, failing two of these attempts. She failed even the preliminary exam in her first two attempts. Then, in her third attempt, she worked so hard that she secured the sixth rank and became an IAS officer. Vishakha Yadav’s success story is a source of inspiration for UPSC aspirants.

After completing her schooling, Vishakha Yadav earned a B.Tech from Delhi Technological University. She then landed a job with Cisco, offering a salary in the millions. After working in Bengaluru for two years, she became interested in government employment and began preparing for the UPSC Civil Services exam. Vishakha Yadav scored 1046 out of 2025 on the UPSC exam. Her father, Rajkumar Yadav, is an assistant sub-inspector in the police department, and her mother is a homemaker.

This viral wave highlights not just the ceremonial warmth but also Vishakha’s role in bridging remote Arunachal with national leadership—think environmental crackdowns on illegal mining alongside community upliftment.