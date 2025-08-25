VIRAL- YouTuber swept away at Duduma Waterfall in Odisha while filming

VIRAL NEWS – A heartbreaking incident unfolded at Duduma Waterfall under the Machkund police limits in Odisha’s Koraput district when 22-year-old YouTuber Sagar Tudu—also identified in some reports as Sagar Kundu—was swept away by sudden, powerful currents while creating content for his channel.

Sagar, a resident of Berhampur and known for his photography and film channel, was filming a live video near the waterfall on Saturday afternoon. He ventured onto the stream’s midsection, ignoring repeated warnings from companions about the increasing water level.

Also Watch : Assam Man Celebrates Divorce with 40‑Litre Milk Bath

According to footage and eyewitness accounts, after being filmed with a drone, Sagar jumped across rocks toward the stream. Though friends attempted to pull him back—once even throwing a rope—the swift current, intensified by a water release from the Machkund dam, overwhelmed him around 4:30 PM.

Watch Video-

A bag containing filming gear and batteries washed ashore—possibly discarded in Sagar’s attempt to lighten himself before the surge—but no trace of the YouTuber has been found yet.

Rescue efforts involving police, fire services, ODRAF (Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force), and local volunteers continued through Sunday but were suspended at nightfall and resumed on Monday.

Also Read- Arunachal’s Hillang Yajik Strikes Gold at 57th Asian Bodybuilding Championship in Bangkok

The tragic episode highlights the unpredictably dangerous nature of filming near powerful natural sites—especially during periods of high water flow or sudden releases from upstream dams.

Authorities and rescue teams have urged content creators and tourists to prioritize safety and heed warnings in high-risk natural areas. The region awaits closure as search operations persist in hopes of locating the missing creator.