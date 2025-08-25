VIRAL

VIRAL- YouTuber swept away at Duduma Waterfall in Odisha while filming

According to footage and eyewitness accounts, after being filmed with a drone, Sagar jumped across rocks toward the stream.

Last Updated: 25/08/2025
1 minute read
VIRAL- YouTuber swept away at Duduma Waterfall in Odisha while filming

VIRAL NEWS – A heartbreaking incident unfolded at Duduma Waterfall under the Machkund police limits in Odisha’s Koraput district when 22-year-old YouTuber Sagar Tudu—also identified in some reports as Sagar Kundu—was swept away by sudden, powerful currents while creating content for his channel.

Sagar, a resident of Berhampur and known for his photography and film channel, was filming a live video near the waterfall on Saturday afternoon. He ventured onto the stream’s midsection, ignoring repeated warnings from companions about the increasing water level.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Watch : Assam Man Celebrates Divorce with 40‑Litre Milk Bath

According to footage and eyewitness accounts, after being filmed with a drone, Sagar jumped across rocks toward the stream. Though friends attempted to pull him back—once even throwing a rope—the swift current, intensified by a water release from the Machkund dam, overwhelmed him around 4:30 PM.

Watch Video-

A bag containing filming gear and batteries washed ashore—possibly discarded in Sagar’s attempt to lighten himself before the surge—but no trace of the YouTuber has been found yet.

Rescue efforts involving police, fire services, ODRAF (Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force), and local volunteers continued through Sunday but were suspended at nightfall and resumed on  Monday.

Also Read- Arunachal’s Hillang Yajik Strikes Gold at 57th Asian Bodybuilding Championship in Bangkok

The tragic episode highlights the unpredictably dangerous nature of filming near powerful natural sites—especially during periods of high water flow or sudden releases from upstream dams.

Authorities and rescue teams have urged content creators and tourists to prioritize safety and heed warnings in high-risk natural areas. The region awaits closure as search operations persist in hopes of locating the missing creator.

Tags
Last Updated: 25/08/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal Girl, Viral Video, Arunachal Viral Video, Uyi Amma

Viral Video: Arunachal Girl’s Heartwarming Uyi Amma Dance Goes Viral

VIRAL VIDEO- Foreign Tourists Take Initiative to Clean Up Sikkim Streets

VIRAL VIDEO- Foreign Tourists Take Initiative to Clean Up Sikkim Streets

Viral video: Woman performs 'Digital snan' for husband, dunks phone into Ganga at Mahakumbh

Viral video: Woman performs ‘Digital snan’ for husband, dunks phone into Ganga at Mahakumbh

Viral: China's DeepSeek refuses to answer questions on Arunachal Pradesh, NE Indian states

Viral: China’s DeepSeek refuses to answer questions on Arunachal Pradesh, NE Indian states

VIRAL VIDEO: Tourists Rescued After Falling Through Ice on Sela Lake in Arunachal

VIRAL VIDEO: Tourists Rescued After Falling Through Ice on Sela Lake in Arunachal Pradesh

Cyclone Dana: Watch this viral video that has caught the Internet's attention

Cyclone Dana: Watch this viral video that has caught the Internet’s attention

Viral Video: Bengaluru couple order Xbox from Amazon, gets cobra in package

Viral Video: Bengaluru couple order Xbox from Amazon, gets cobra in package

Viral Video: Man performs dangerous stunt on moving car. Mumbai Police reacts to viral video

Viral Video: Man performs dangerous stunt on moving car. Mumbai Police reacts to viral video

VIRAL VIDEO: Bull Enters a Bank in UP’s Unnao, Netizens Say 'Paise Nikalne Aaya Hoga'

VIRAL VIDEO: Bull Enters a Bank in UP’s Unnao, Netizens Say ‘Paise Nikalne Aaya Hoga’

Viral Video: Woman creates reels while giving flying kiss on moving bike, video went viral

Viral Video: Woman creates reels while giving flying kiss on moving bike, video went viral

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button