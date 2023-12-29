VIRAL: Woman tied to electric pole, thrashed by son for plucking cauliflower

Viral News- Disturbing incident unfolds in Odisha, where a man, angered over his mother’s alleged theft of cauliflower, tied her to an electric pole and brutally assaulted her. The 39-year-old accused, Satrughna Mahanta, arrested for the shocking act in Keonjhar district of Odisha. The pictures of the incident surfaced on social media.

A dispute erupted after the 70-year-old woman ate the vegetable plucked from her younger son’s farm in Sarasapasi village. As the argument escalated, her son tied her to an electric pole and thrashed her. Media reported.

Villagers who tried to intervene were met with threats from the son. The woman was rescued by them and sent to the Basudevpur Community Health Centre for treatment, the villagers told the police.

The police then asked the woman about the incident, and a case was filed against her son under relevant sections, said IIC Trinath sethy.

The elderly woman, left alone after family discord, sought subsistence through meager means. The incident sheds light on the vulnerable conditions faced by some in society. Let’s stand against such brutality and advocate for compassion.