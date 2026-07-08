Viral: Waterlogged Roads, Hidden Potholes and a Superhero: Meet this Spider-Man

Viral Video: A real-life superhero dressed as Spider-Man was seen on a flooded street in Mumbai, helping commuters safely cross the waterlogged road. Who is the man behind the mask? Read the full story to find out.

As heavy rains continue to batter Mumbai and surrounding areas, severe waterlogging has made daily life difficult for thousands of residents. But on the flooded streets of Bhiwandi, about 50 kilometres north-east of Mumbai, an unlikely superhero has stepped into action.

He is not a character from a Marvel film. He is Shadab Momin, a social media content creator popularly known as “Bhiwandi’s Spider-Man”.

Dressed in a full Spider-Man costume, Momin has been seen helping people navigate waterlogged roads, carrying children to safety, assisting stranded motorists and clearing water from public spaces.

His videos, which have attracted widespread attention on social media, combine humour with public service. While the scenes often appear entertaining, they also highlight the serious difficulties faced by residents during heavy monsoon rains.

Also Read- VIRAL: Arunachal Women Face Racial Abuse in Patna

In one video, Momin can be seen helping children cross a heavily waterlogged street. At one point, he carries two children to safety, while in another scene, children appear to enjoy being carried on his shoulders through the flooded road.

The video takes a humorous turn when two men are seen carrying the “superhero” himself.

Momin frequently adds comedy and superhero-style antics to his social service efforts. This combination has helped his videos draw attention while keeping viewers engaged with issues that are otherwise serious and recurring.

In another video, a motorcyclist travelling with three children becomes stranded on a flooded road. Momin quickly steps in and helps push the motorcycle through the water to a safer location.

Other videos show him using buckets to remove water from an area near a bus stand. In his trademark humorous style, he declares that “Spidey” will clear the water from the bus stand.

Also Read- Viral Video of a Tiger Seen Near Shivling Sparks Devotion, Caution

The scene is entertaining, but the underlying issue is far more serious. Repeated waterlogging continues to disrupt daily life and poses risks to commuters and pedestrians.

Momin is not only helping people on the streets. Through his videos, he is also raising questions about recurring civic problems.

In one of his videos, he points out that the same roads are flooded every year and that dangerous potholes remain hidden beneath the water.

He asks whether the authorities will act only after an innocent person loses their life.

Potholes hidden under floodwater can pose a serious danger to motorists and pedestrians because their depth and location are difficult to judge.

Also Read- Viral Video: Tourist Falls Through Ice at Madhuri Lake, Rescued

This is not the first time Momin has taken to the streets dressed as Spider-Man during the monsoon.

He was seen carrying out similar activities during previous monsoon seasons, including in 2024. His efforts have included helping pedestrians, assisting motorists and clearing water from flooded areas.

Momin’s videos are watched by millions of people on social media. He reportedly has around 125,000 followers on Instagram, where he regularly posts videos and photographs of himself playing the role of a “friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man”.

His popularity lies partly in the way he combines local civic issues with humour and the familiar image of a superhero.

For residents who face waterlogging and difficult commuting conditions during the monsoon, his videos offer both entertainment and a reminder of the problems that return year after year.

Bhiwandi, known for its large powerloom industry and often referred to as the “Manchester of India”, has produced several colourful local personalities. Shadab Momin has now emerged as one of them, using the image of Spider-Man to help people and draw attention to everyday civic challenges.

His efforts may be part of his social media content, but the assistance he provides on flooded streets is real. By combining humour, public service and civic awareness, Bhiwandi’s Spider-Man has turned a superhero costume into something more meaningful during the monsoon.