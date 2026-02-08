VIRAL

Viral Video: Tourist Falls Through Ice at Madhuri Lake, Rescued

The incident comes days after two tourists died at Sela Lake, raising concerns over safety lapses and unchecked tourist behaviour in high-altitude regions.

Last Updated: 08/02/2026
VIRAL VIDEO – A near-tragic incident at Madhuri Lake in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang district has once again drawn attention to the dangers posed by tourists ignoring safety advisories in high-altitude regions.

A video recently circulating on social media shows tourists walking, playing and taking photographs on the frozen surface of the lake, treating it as a recreational spot despite the evident risks. In the footage, one individual is seen falling through the ice into the freezing water. According to reports, the person was rescued in time by Army personnel stationed in the vicinity.

Also Read- Two Kerala Tourists Drown in Sela Lake Tragedy

The incident has sparked widespread concern as it occurred just days after two tourists from Kerala lost their lives at Sela Lake, also due to unsafe conditions linked to frozen water bodies. The back-to-back incidents have intensified scrutiny of tourist conduct and the adequacy of safety enforcement in popular destinations across the region.

While the video has gone viral, the visuals have nonetheless triggered renewed calls for stricter regulation, clearer warning signage, and stronger enforcement of safety protocols at sensitive tourist sites.Local officials and security agencies have repeatedly cautioned visitors against venturing onto frozen lakes, particularly during winter months, when fluctuating temperatures weaken ice layers and increase the risk of sudden collapse.

VIRAL- YouTuber swept away at Duduma Waterfall in Odisha while filming

The incidents underline a growing challenge for authorities in Arunachal Pradesh, where rising tourist inflow has often been accompanied by disregard for safety advisories, especially in ecologically fragile and climatically extreme zones. Officials have reiterated appeals for responsible tourism, urging visitors to adhere strictly to local guidelines to prevent avoidable loss of life.

