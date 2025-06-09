Viral Video: No vehicle access, no electricity, no water, patients carried on foot in Gangte

VIRAL VIDEO- In a heart-wrenching video that has emerged from Gangte Circle in Arunachal Pradesh’s Kra-Daadi district, villagers are seen carrying a critically ill patient on a handmade stretcher through rough terrain, desperately trying to reach the nearest medical facility.

The video captures villagers struggling through muddy paths, while others hold umbrellas to shield the patient, highlighting the dire situation in this remote region.

For the past two weeks, Gangte Circle has been completely cut off due to severe road blockages along the Bingdung–Mering–Tassar stretch. With no access to vehicles, electricity, or clean water, the local population is now battling a full-scale humanitarian crisis.

Speaking in the video, a local youth leader from the Gangte Circle Youth Association (GCYA) pleads for immediate government intervention. “We have no means to transport the sick or access basic supplies. The roads are destroyed. We are cut off completely,” he says, calling on the local MLA, DC, and concerned departments to take urgent action.

The lack of ambulances, doctors, and functional roads has made medical emergencies nearly impossible to respond to. Villagers now depend solely on manpower, carrying the sick over kilometers of forest and hill terrain.

With monsoon rains worsening the condition, there is an immediate fear of landslides and disease outbreaks. Residents are appealing for emergency medical camps, road restoration, and basic utility repair before the situation turns tragic.