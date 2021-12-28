Viral Video: Man with disability in limbs driving modified autorickshaw

Story Highlights He has no arms or legs but can be seen driving his vehicle effortlessly.

VIRAL VIDEO- Specially-abled man with disability in limbs seen driving modified autorickshaw to earn his livelihood. Industrialist Anand Mahindra shares video of the man, and asked his team to find him and offer job as business associate for last mile delivery.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Mr Mahindra said he did not know where it was filmed — although a longer version of the clip makes it clear that it was filmed in Delhi, a fact also confirmed by looking at the license plates of other vehicles in the video. The video has been viewed over 5 lakh times after it was shared by Anand Mahindra.

Watch Video

Received this on my timeline today. Don’t know how old it is or where it’s from, but I’m awestruck by this gentleman who’s not just faced his disabilities but is GRATEFUL for what he has. Ram, can @Mahindralog_MLL make him a Business Associate for last mile delivery? pic.twitter.com/w3d63wEtvk — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 27, 2021

In the video, the disabled rickshaw puller can be seen riding an innovative hybrid of a rickshaw attached to a motor vehicle in the front. He has no arms or legs but can be seen driving his vehicle effortlessly.

In the video, the man – who has no arms or legs – was seen answering questions from a passerby. “Scooty ka engine hai (it has the engine of a scooty),” he says of his modified vehicle. At the request of the person filming the video, also demonstrated how he managed to maneuver the vehicle around despite having no limbs.