Viral Video: Man with disability in limbs driving modified autorickshaw

Industrialist Anand Mahindra offered him a job.

December 28, 2021
Viral Video: Man with disability in limbs driving modified autorickshaw
  • He has no arms or legs but can be seen driving his vehicle effortlessly.

VIRAL VIDEO-  Specially-abled man with disability in limbs seen driving modified autorickshaw to earn his livelihood. Industrialist Anand Mahindra shares video of the man, and asked his team to find him and offer job as business associate for last mile delivery.

Also Watch this viral video- Dead Man alive on funeral pyre in Delhi

Sharing the video on Twitter, Mr Mahindra said he did not know where it was filmed — although a longer version of the clip makes it clear that it was filmed in Delhi, a fact also confirmed by looking at the license plates of other vehicles in the video. The video has been viewed over 5 lakh times after it was shared by Anand Mahindra.

In the video, the disabled rickshaw puller can be seen riding an innovative hybrid of a rickshaw attached to a motor vehicle in the front. He has no arms or legs but can be seen driving his vehicle effortlessly.

Alaso Read-  Cave Woman who survives on roadkill

In the video, the man – who has no arms or legs – was seen answering questions from a passerby. “Scooty ka engine hai (it has the engine of a scooty),” he says of his modified vehicle. At the request of the person filming the video, also demonstrated how he managed to maneuver the vehicle around despite having no limbs.

December 28, 2021
