ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Viral Video: Man Crosses Dangerous River on Broken Bridge in Flood-Hit Arunachal

The bridge appears to be made of bamboo, rope, and wooden planks, many of which are either washed away or submerged due to incessant heavy rainfall over the past several days.

Last Updated: 01/06/2025
1 minute read
Viral Video: Man Crosses Dangerous River on Broken Bridge in Flood-Hit Arunachal

VIRAL VIDEO- This Viral video captured in Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh showing a man crossing a dangerously flooded river using a makeshift or damaged suspension bridge.

This gripping video— is likely from a remote village of Anjaw district  in  Arunachal Pradesh—captures a local man attempting to cross a raging, swollen river using what remains of a damaged hanging bridge.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

The bridge appears to be made of bamboo, rope, and wooden planks, many of which are either washed away or submerged due to incessant heavy rainfall over the past several days.

The visuals portray a scene of both resilience and desperation:

  • The man clutches the upper ropes as the roaring waters surge beneath him, threatening to sweep away the bridge at any moment.
  • With no protective gear or support, he braves the crossing, showcasing the everyday reality for those living in some of India’s most inaccessible and disaster-prone terrain.

Watch Video 

Why This Matters

  • Continuous rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh has caused rivers to overflow, washing away temporary bridges and cutting off several villages, especially in border districts like Anjaw, Dibang Valley, and Kra Daadi.
  • This video underscores the lack of robust infrastructure, where people still rely on traditional rope bridges to cross rivers—even during emergencies.
  • In areas where motorable roads don’t reach, such crossings are a lifeline, often the only way to reach medical aid, schools, or markets.
  • Relief efforts are challenged by poor accessibility, and such videos are a wake-up call for urgent infrastructure and disaster response planning.

Tags
Last Updated: 01/06/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Pema Khandu Launches ₹750 Crore Education Infrastructure Projects Across the State

Arunachal: Pema Khandu Launches ₹750 Crore Education Infrastructure Projects Across the State

CM Pema Khandu Urges Civil Servants to Champion Holistic Development of Arunachal

CM Pema Khandu Urges Civil Servants to Champion Holistic Development of Arunachal

Arunachal: Severe Flooding Grips Arunachal Pradesh Amid Relentless Rainfall

Arunachal: Severe Flooding Grips Arunachal Pradesh Amid Relentless Rainfall

Arunachal: Inauguration of “Vikshit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan” Campaign Held at Kibithu, Anjaw

Arunachal: Inauguration of “Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan” Campaign Held at Kibithu, Anjaw

Arunachal: Dasanglu Pul Launches Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan in Anini

Arunachal: Dasanglu Pul Launches Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan in Anini

Arunachal: Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyaan Launched in Tezu to Empower Farmers with Knowledge and Innovation

Arunachal: Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyaan Launched in Tezu to Empower Farmers with Knowledge and Innovation

Arunachal: Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan Launched in Tawang to Promote Sustainable and Scientific Agriculture

Arunachal: Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan Launched in Tawang

Arunachal: Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan Launched in Lower Subansiri

Arunachal: Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan Launched in Lower Subansiri

Arunachal: APWWS Demands Independent Probe into Alleged Assault of Women Protesters by Minister Ojing Tasing and Police

Arunachal: APWWS Demands Independent Probe into Alleged Assault of Women Protesters by Minister Ojing Tasing and Police

Arunachal Celebrates Legacy of Ahilyabai Holkar

Arunachal Celebrates Legacy of Ahilyabai Holkar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button