Viral Video: Locals Carry Coffin Through Landslide hit Area

VIRAL VIDEO- In a heartbreaking display of resilience and unity, villagers in the Param Putu Circle of Keyi Panyor District, Arunachal Pradesh, were seen physically carrying a coffin across a perilous landslide-hit area after roads were completely blocked due to a recent landslip, the video went viral in social platform.

The viral video captures the somber moment as over a dozen villagers navigate a steep, muddy slope with the coffin, balancing carefully on foot amidst unstable terrain and fallen trees. The road, the only access route to their village, had been destroyed following heavy rainfall that triggered a massive landslide.

Local sources report that the deceased had passed away the previous day, and the family was determined to carry out the last rites as per tradition. With no vehicle access and no help from rescue teams in sight, the community came together, lifting the coffin manually through the debris-covered hillside.

“This is not the first time. Every monsoon we are cut off. But life — and death — go on,” said a resident, highlighting the region’s vulnerability and the urgent need for better infrastructure and disaster response systems.

District officials have acknowledged the situation and promised to expedite road clearance, though the challenges remain steep given the remote location and weather conditions.

This tragic and courageous act underscores both the infrastructural neglect of rural Arunachal and the indomitable spirit of its people.