VIRAL

Viral Video: Instagrammer performs amazing basketball tricks involving an elephant

The video has gone viral with over 3.5 lakh likes and hundreds of  reactions. While some couldn’t believe their eyes, others expressed how amazing the trick was

October 16, 2021
0 1 minute read
Viral Video: Instagrammer performs amazing basketball tricks involving an elephant
ADVERTISEMENT

We always reading and watching the stories of Man-Elephant conflict all over the world. But lots of stories of Man-Elephant friendship are there. A Viral Video of a instagrammer performs amazing basketball tricks with involving an elephant is went viral in social media in these days, which shows the man-elephant friendship.

Read This Also : TN teacher beating students inside classroom, Video goes Viral, Teacher Booked Under SC/ST Act

The video, shared by an Instagrammer named Jonah, features TikTok’s popular elephant boy, Rene Casselly.  Rene is popular for his breathtaking videos involving elephants.

Read This Also : 1 Dead, 20 Injured After Speeding Car Rams Devotees In Chhattisgarh

In this video, an elephant steps on the plank where Rene stands. He immediately does a flip and flies over the elephant’s head to dunk the basketball perfectly.

Read This Also: WATCH  viral video  of  2-year-old handles huge python, sparks online debate

The video has gone viral with over 3.5 lakh likes and hundreds of  reactions. While some couldn’t believe their eyes, others expressed how amazing the trick was.

WATCH AMAZING VIDEO: 

Read This Also:  VIRAL VIDEO: Snake takes a ride on windscreen of a car

READ THIS ALSO- VIRAL VIDEO: Kiren Rijiju’s dance video went viral

Tags
October 16, 2021
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

VIRAL STORY: Assam Kids Lose Baby Teeth, Want PM Modi, CM Sarma to 'Take Action'

VIRAL STORY: Assam Kids Lose Baby Teeth, Want PM Modi, CM Sarma to ‘Take Action’

September 29, 2021
VIRAL VIDEO: girl booked after videos of her dancing outside temple in Chhatarpur goes viral

VIRAL VIDEO: girl booked after videos of her dancing outside temple in Chhatarpur goes viral

September 27, 2021
VIRAL VIDEO:  A Restaurant in Delhi denies entry to woman in Saree

VIRAL VIDEO:  A Restaurant in Delhi denies entry to woman in Saree

September 23, 2021
VIRAL VIDEO:  Talented Little Boy from Arunachal Pradesh danced on the tune of famous Hindi song "Dola Re Dola"

VIRAL VIDEO:  Talented Little Boy from Arunachal Pradesh danced on the tune of famous Hindi song “Dola Re Dola”

September 20, 2021
Spider Girl:  5-year-old girl climbs up a wall like Spiderman,  Watch Viral Video

Spider Girl:  5-year-old girl climbs up a wall like Spiderman,  Watch Viral Video

September 20, 2021
VIRAL VIDEO- Constable Priyanka Mishra resigns after her Video with Revolver goes viral

VIRAL VIDEO- Constable Priyanka Mishra resigns after her Video with Revolver goes viral

September 14, 2021
VIRAL STORY- Rajasthan Police officer arrested for obscene gesture with woman cop

VIRAL STORY- Rajasthan Police officer arrested for obscene gesture with woman cop

September 12, 2021
Indigo Air hostess dances to Manike Mage Hithe song on empty flight- Viral video has 13 million views

Indigo Air hostess dances to Manike Mage Hithe song on empty flight- Viral video has 13 million views

September 10, 2021
VIRAL VIDEO- Gulab Jamun injected with Old Monk is making internet crazy

VIRAL VIDEO- Gulab Jamun injected with Old Monk is making internet crazy

September 9, 2021
Shocking Video went viral as child sits in boiling water

Shocking Video went viral as child sits in boiling water

September 8, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
error: Content is protected !!