Viral Video Exposes Hamirpur’s Healthcare Gaps in UP

VIRAL VIDEO- A distressing video from Hamirpur district of Uttar Pradesh, has once again exposed the grim reality of rural healthcare and infrastructure in India. The clip, which went viral on social media this week, shows a 23-year-old woman, Reshma, being carried on a bullock cart through slushy, waterlogged roads as she endures labor pain — because no ambulance could reach her village.

According to locals, the village roads had turned nearly impassable due to monsoon damage and neglect. When Reshma went into labor early in the morning, her family called for an ambulance, but after waiting over an hour, they were informed that the vehicle could not make it through the mud-clogged path.

Watch Video-

Left with no alternative, the villagers placed her on a wooden cart pulled by bullocks and began a three-kilometer journey through deep puddles and uneven terrain. In the viral video, voices can be heard shouting instructions — “Dheere chalo! Sambhal ke!” — as the cart wobbles through the flooded track. The urgency and helplessness in their tone underline the human cost of crumbling infrastructure.

After nearly an hour of struggle, the group reached the main road, where the ambulance finally intercepted them. Reshma was rushed to a local hospital and is reportedly out of danger.

The incident has triggered widespread outrage online, with activists and citizens questioning the Uttar Pradesh government’s commitment to rural healthcare. Several users tagged Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, urging immediate road repair and accountability from district authorities.

Local officials have reportedly taken note of the incident. A senior district officer told reporters that steps would be taken to “assess road conditions and ensure better accessibility for emergency vehicles.”

The viral clip adds to a growing list of similar incidents from rural India, where poor roads and inadequate medical response systems continue to put lives at risk. As one Twitter user put it: “It’s 2025 — yet a woman in labor still has to depend on a bullock cart, not an ambulance.”