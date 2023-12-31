ADVERTISMENT
Viral Video: Aircraft gets stuck under a bridge in Bihar’s Motihari

The scrapped plane was being transported by a trailer truck to Assam from Mumbai. The police report suggests that the lorry driver miscalculated the height of the overbridge.

Viral Video: Aircraft gets stuck under a bridge in Bihar’s Motihari on Friday.  During transit from Mumbai to Assam, a decommissioned plane became lodged under an overbridge in Bihar’s East Champaran district, causing a major traffic jam on the national highway. Eyewitnesses reported the plane’s entrapment under the Piprakothi bridge in Motihari, causing significant congestion on NH-27. A video circulated on social media, revealing a lane blockade due to the stuck vehicle.

The scrapped plane was being transported by a trailer truck to Assam from Mumbai. The police report suggests that the lorry driver miscalculated the height of the overbridge.

The driver misjudged the clearance between the overbridge and the height of the cargo on the vehicle. Consequently, the cargo became wedged beneath the overbridge.

However, eyewitnesses said that the plane remained stuck under the bridge for over an hour, leading to heavy traffic snarls on NH-27.

Piprakothi’s station house officer mentioned that the lorry transporting the plane was safely removed, downplaying the incident. Often, iron barricades displaying flyover heights prevent such mishaps, but it seems this particular flyover lacked this precautionary measure. While most heavy vehicle drivers are mindful of their cargo height, it appears this truck driver wasn’t cautious enough about the aircraft’s dimensions.

However there are no reported damages to the flyover, but authorities will likely conduct thorough inspections for potential cracks or structural damage before reopening the route. Many onlookers gathered during the rescue, making it a spectacle. Nevertheless, utmost caution regarding cargo height remains crucial while navigating under such structures.

Pictures and videos of the incident quickly spread on social media, sparking a lot of opinions. Many pointed fingers at the truck driver and questioned if they were skilled enough to handle such big stuff. Some also talked about the road system and how well the government and police managed the situation.

After about three hours, the traffic jam got sorted out, but it’s not clear if the truck driver or owner got into any trouble for this. We’re not sure if the aircraft parts got damaged.

A similar incident took place last year in November when the body of an airplane got struck on the underpass of a road near Korisapadu in the Bapatla district of Andhra Pradesh when the plane was en route from Kochi to Hyderabad.

