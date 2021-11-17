VIRAL
VIRAL VIDEO: A MBBS doctor eating cow dung at a cow shelter

Talking to the media, Dr Manoj Mittal made several arguments in favour of eating dung.

November 17, 2021
  • In the video, he first picks up the cow dung from the ground and puts it in his mouth. While he seemed to enjoy eating the cow dung,

VIRAL VIDEO-   A video is fast going viral on social media in which a doctor is seen eating cow dung at a cow shelter . The name of this doctor is Manoj Mittal. In his Twitter profile, he has mentioned that he is an MBBS MD and is a child specialist in Haryana’s Karnal. Talking to the media, Dr Manoj Mittal made several arguments in favour of eating dung.

Dr Manoj Mittal says that cow dung contains enough vitamin B12, which protects us from radiation. Dr Manoj says that mobiles, AC, fridges and things that leave radiation are around us, causing cancer-like diseases. But the effect of radiation can be reduced by consuming cow dung.

In the video, he first picks up the cow dung from the ground and puts it in his mouth. While he seemed to enjoy eating the cow dung, he also enlisted its benefits and said that drinking cow’s urine and eating cow dung keeps many serious diseases away. He further said that women should eat cow dung for normal delivery, and if they eat it, they will never have to go for a cesarean.

After  the video of the doctor went viral on social media, people raised various questions. While only a few agreed with what he was saying, majority of people questioned his doctor’s degree and mocked him. One user wrote, ”Indian Medical council should take note of this and cancel his license for practicing medical profession. As a pediatrician, he should not prescribe gobar to small innocent kids..”

Dr Manoj Mittal claims that he sleeps on the floor and never used a fan or AC. Dr Mittal says cow dung contains 28 per cent oxygen which is good for your health. Right there, people are reacting to this viral video in many ways. Many people are questioning Dr Manoj Mittal’s degree, while many agree with Dr Mittal. The video is currently going viral on social media.

