Viral photo of boy studying at petrol pump gets govt aid- An eight-year-old tribal boy from Ranchi, whose photograph studying under the dim lights of a petrol pump went viral on social media, has received educational and financial assistance from the Jharkhand government following swift administrative intervention.

The child, Alex Munda, is the son of Nutan Toppo, a single mother from the tribal community who works as a petrol pump attendant in the Sukuruhutu area of Ranchi in Jharkhand. Following the death of her husband a few years ago, Toppo has been supporting her family on her own, often working late into the night.

Due to the lack of proper lighting at their residence, Alex was frequently seen studying under street lamps and the headlights of vehicles at the petrol pump where his mother works. A photograph and video capturing the scene circulated widely on social media, drawing public attention to the family’s circumstances.

The viral post reached Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who on December 21, 2025, directed Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri to look into the matter and ensure support for the child’s education.

Acting on the directive, the deputy commissioner called Nutan Toppo and her son to his office to assess their situation. Following the interaction, Bhajantri announced a series of measures aimed at supporting Alex’s education and improving the family’s living conditions.

The assistance includes free education for Alex in a government school, scholarships and financial support for his studies, and help in securing better housing to ensure an environment conducive to learning.

Officials described the intervention as an example of responsive governance, highlighting how public awareness and administrative action can come together to address the challenges faced by underprivileged families.

The incident has sparked wider discussion on social media about access to basic educational resources and the resilience of children pursuing education despite adverse conditions.