VIRAL NEWS: Monkeys killed 250 dogs in a Gang war between them

It all began when a few dogs allegedly killed a monkey infant, resulting in a counter-attack that can only be described as absolute mayhem.

December 20, 2021
VIRAL NEWS: Monkeys killed 250 dogs in a Gang war between them

VIRAL NEWS- If you have been away from the web for the past 24 hours or so, an unusual story emerging from Maharashtra’s Beed district has baffled everyone. Monkeys and dogs are at gangwar and the former seems to be winning by a mile.

It all began when a few dogs allegedly killed a monkey infant, resulting in a counter-attack that can only be described as absolute mayhem. In the past three months, monkeys have allegedly killed around 250 pups, all in the name of revenge, by throwing them down from heights, top of the tree or building.

The strange incident took place in Majalgaon in the Beed district of Maharshtra. The moment a troop of monkeys in the area sees a pup, it catches the pup and takes it to a place of considerable height, and flings it down. Not just that, some 10 kilometers away from Majalgaon, a village called Lavool has a population of around 5000 but not a single pup is left in the area now.

Forest department officials were alerted following the incident. Two monkeys have been captured for reportedly being involved in the killings of nearly 250 dogs in a Maharashtra village. The killings are said to be an act of revenge after an infant monkey was killed by dogs in the region, reports news agency ANI.

“Two monkeys involved in the killing of many puppies have been captured by a Nagpur Forest Department team in Beed,” Sachin Kand, Beed Forest Officer, told ANI.

The monkeys are being shifted to Nagpur and will be released in a nearby forest.

Locals said that the monkeys have been killing puppies for the last couple of months in Lavool village. As soon as they see a puppy, they would catch it and take it to place with considerable height. The dog would then be thrown from there.

The villagers contacted Dharur’s Forest Department after the monkeys attacked some school-going children as well, creating panic, reported ANI.

The strange incident not only created a buzz among the villagers and authorities, but also meme creators on social media. People on social media seemed to be taking sides in the ‘Monkey vs Dogs gang war’.

December 20, 2021
