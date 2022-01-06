VIRAL

VIRAL NEWS: Bihar man Took 11 Covaxin shots, probe initiated

The state health department officials have launched a probe.

January 6, 2022
VIRAL NEWS: Bihar man Took 11 Covaxin shots, probe initiated
  • The 84-year-old, who retired after working with the state postal department, has a list with details of every jab he took.

VIRAL NEWS- A 84-year-old man from Aurai village in Madhepura district of Bihar has claimed hat he took the Covaxin shots 11 times. After his claim, the state health department officials have launched a probe.

Brahmadev Mandal, a resident Madhepura district of Bihar, has claimed that he has taken 11 vaccine shots and that he has immensely benefited from them. Brahmadev, who is  former postal department employee claimed “his general condition started improving magically and his joints pain subsided with each jab”.

Brahmdeo Mandal told reporters  “I took my first jab in January (2021), when I was barely able to walk. After my general health condition improved with the second dose, I decided to take another shot. I produced my Aadhaar card four times and voter ID card twice to get jabs.” He said he got his second dose in February last year.

Asked how he managed to take so many shots, Mr Mandal replied that he used the same phone number and Aadhaar card to register for the jabs. “The government has no surveillance system in place,” he said, adding that he would like to take more jabs.

Mr Mandal had recently visited the primary health centre in Chausa for his 12th shot but did not get it as the vaccination drive was suspended at the time.

The 84-year-old, who retired after working with the state postal department, has a list with details of every jab he took.

Meanwhile the state health department has sought a report from the Madhepura district administration.  Madhepura civil surgeon Dr AP Shahi told local reporters: “We are looking into the matter and trying to find out if it was because of offline registration. We have also spoken to Mandal.”

January 6, 2022
