VIRAL: Arunachal Women Face Racial Abuse in Patna

VIRAL VIDEO- A video circulating on social media has sparked widespread outrage after a group of young women from Arunachal Pradesh alleged that they were subjected to racial harassment in Patna.

The incident reportedly occurred on Thursday when the women, part of a multi-state dance troupe from Northeast India, attempted to use a public washroom in the city. According to accounts shared online, an attendant allegedly stopped them and demanded identification documents to verify their citizenship.

The situation escalated when racial slurs were reportedly directed at the group. Terms such as “Momos,” “Chinese,” and “Chinki” were allegedly used, accompanied by laughter. The exchange was captured on video, which has since gone viral.

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In the footage, one of the women is seen expressing distress, stating that such incidents make people from the Northeast feel unsafe while travelling in other parts of the country.

The episode has drawn strong reactions from social media users, with many calling for accountability and stricter action against those involved. The incident has also reignited broader conversations about racial prejudice faced by individuals from Northeast India in different parts of the country.

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This case follows similar reports in recent weeks. In March, two individuals from Manipur and Assam were allegedly assaulted by a group of juveniles, who reportedly used racial slurs during the altercation. Authorities had subsequently detained minors in connection with the incident.

Observers note that such repeated instances point to persistent social biases and gaps in awareness regarding the diversity of India’s population. Advocacy groups have previously called for stronger enforcement of legal protections and sensitisation efforts to address discrimination against people from the Northeast.

As of now, there has been no detailed official statement regarding the latest incident. The viral nature of the video, however, has intensified public scrutiny and renewed calls for institutional response.