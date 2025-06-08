Violence Erupts Again in Manipur Following Arrest of Meitei Leader

IMPHAL- Fresh violence gripped Manipur on Sunday after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Kanan Singh, a prominent leader of the Arambai Tenggol, at Imphal airport. The arrest sparked widespread protests across the Imphal Valley, leading to chaos, injuries, and a complete breakdown of normal life in several districts.

Soon after the arrest, hundreds of protestors poured onto the streets in districts like Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching, and Bishnupur.

Protesters blocked roads, set fire to buses and tyres, and clashed with security forces. Several disturbing visuals emerged showing protestors threatening self-immolation by pouring petrol over themselves in public.

Security forces responded with tear gas shelling and crowd dispersal tactics. At least 11 people were injured, including a 13-year-old boy who sustained injuries in the chaos.

In response, the Manipur government imposed a strict curfew in the five worst-hit districts and announced a 5-day suspension of internet and mobile data services, including VPN and VSAT networks. The ban is aimed at preventing misinformation and inflammatory content from spreading on social media.

Manipur has been reeling from ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities since May 2023, with over 250 lives lost. Today’s unrest marks a dangerous resurgence of tensions amid ongoing efforts for peace.