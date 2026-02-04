Vijaynagar Settlers Are ‘Sentinels’: CM Khandu

ITANAGAR- Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday called for a serious, time-bound, and consultative approach to resolve the long-pending issues of the Vijaynagar settlers, describing them as the “sentinels of Vijay Nagar” who have safeguarded one of Arunachal Pradesh’s most remote frontier regions for generations.

The Chief Minister was speaking at the screening of the documentary film The Untold Story of Vijaynagar, produced by Papai Nalo Films, at the Banquet Hall, Niti Vihar, Itanagar. The event was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, ministers, MLAs, and other distinguished guests.

Commending filmmaker Papai Nalo and his team, Khandu said the documentary powerfully brings to light the historical context, sacrifices, and unresolved grievances of settlers who were relocated to Vijaynagar in the 1960s. He described the film as more than a record, calling it “a voice for the voiceless,” and noted that nearly two years of field research went into its making.

Recalling his own visits to Vijaynagar, the Chief Minister said the region was never unfamiliar to him, having accessed it by helicopter and later by road under extremely difficult conditions. He noted that the lack of connectivity and basic amenities continues to impede development in the area.

Khandu candidly acknowledged that both the Government of India and successive state governments had failed to adequately address the genuine problems of the settlers. He pointed to unresolved issues such as premature retirement, denial of retirement benefits, lack of land security, and the identity crisis faced by subsequent generations despite educational attainment. Many settlers, he said, were former Assam Rifles personnel encouraged to settle in the region with assurances that were never fully honoured.

Referring to recent legal developments, the Chief Minister cited the 2025 High Court judgment directing the State Government to resolve land-related issues of the settlers. He informed that the Land Department and the Deputy Commissioner of Changlang district are already working on the matter and assured that the Chief Secretary would be instructed to expedite the process.

Emphasising Arunachal Pradesh’s unique tribal and constitutional dynamics, Khandu stressed the need for a “middle path” through extensive consultations with local tribes, community-based organisations, apex tribal bodies, and all stakeholders, including the Gorkha community and the Yobin tribe.

“This is our problem, and we must resolve it ourselves,” he said, urging legislators and the public to approach the issue with maturity, research, and sensitivity rather than speculation.

Drawing parallels with progress made in resolving the Assam–Arunachal boundary dispute and the Chakma–Hajong issue, the Chief Minister expressed confidence that the Vijaynagar settlers’ grievances would also be addressed through structured dialogue between the State and Central governments.

Khandu noted that with the documentary now entering the public domain through digital platforms, the true story of Vijaynagar would reach a wider national and global audience, reinforcing the need for justice and resolution.