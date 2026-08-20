Views and Likes Should Not Define Success, Says Arunachal Governor at TRACTION 2026

ITANAGAR,- Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik has called on filmmakers, content creators and influencers to use their growing digital influence responsibly, urging them to tell credible stories that promote social harmony, environmental awareness, responsible citizenship and national development.

The Governor made the remarks while participating in the valedictory function of TRACTION 2026 — Residency and Film Challenge at Rajiv Gandhi University, Rono Hills, Doimukh, on August 20.He also conferred awards on the two best filmmakers—Aron Pradhan of Meghalaya and Rinpi Das of Assam—with each receiving a trophy, citation and cash prize of ₹1 lakh.

Highlighting the growing reach of digital content, Parnaik said a video, documentary or social media post can reach millions within hours and has the ability to educate, inspire and influence society. However, he said success should not be measured merely by views, likes or followers, but by the positive impact content creates in society.

Also Read- Indian Army Holds Community Outreach Programme for Students in Tuting

The Governor urged participants to move beyond simply observing the world and instead engage with it, interpret it meaningfully and contribute to positive transformation. He also cautioned against sensationalism and short-lived popularity, calling for storytelling that informs, educates and inspires.

A major emphasis of his address was on ethical and responsible content creation. The Governor stressed the importance of fact verification, cultural sensitivity, informed consent and dignified representation, stating that integrity and credibility are essential for lasting impact and meaningful storytelling.

Parnaik said Arunachal Pradesh has significant opportunities for filmmakers and storytellers because of its landscapes, biodiversity and cultural heritage, which includes more than 26 major tribes and over 100 sub-tribes. He encouraged content creators to document the state’s untold stories and take them to national and international audiences.

Also Read- H-Spring Foundation Marks 3 Years, Renews Commitment to Children with Special Needs

He also called for greater collaboration with RIWATCH, cultural organisations, researchers, local communities and knowledge keepers to ensure that indigenous traditions and community knowledge are documented authentically. He suggested greater attention to artisans, farmers, entrepreneurs, athletes, innovators and cultural custodians, as well as local products, traditional crafts, organic farming, eco-tourism and community-led conservation.

The Governor congratulated the participants and said the completion of the residency should be seen not as an end but as the beginning of a larger journey. He expressed confidence that the participants would emerge as responsible storytellers capable of inspiring hope, strengthening understanding and contributing to constructive change.

He also appreciated the thematic sessions conducted during the residency, which covered Arunachal’s culture and traditions, tourism content creation, travel filmmaking, research methodologies, media ethics, storytelling and the One District One Product initiative. He said these areas could contribute to heritage preservation, narrative-building and sustainable development.

Also Read- Arka Nikita Emerges as Top-Performing Okra Variety in Anjaw

TRACTION 2026 was organised under the theme “Explore, Create, Move” by the Department of Mass Communication, Rajiv Gandhi University, in collaboration with the Centre for Cultural Research and Documentation, Naharlagun, and the Department of Industries, Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

According to the programme report, 25 participants from eight states of the Northeast took part in the 15-day Residency and Film Challenges programme, producing 25 films. The course also explored the changing role of social media, including its potential as an emerging source of livelihoods.

The programme brought together participants from across the Northeast, along with university officials, government representatives and other stakeholders, creating a platform for young filmmakers and content creators to explore regional stories through contemporary visual media.

The Governor’s message places particular emphasis on the responsibility that comes with the expanding reach of digital storytelling: for Arunachal Pradesh to gain wider visibility, its stories must not only reach larger audiences but also be presented accurately, respectfully and with sensitivity to local communities and cultures.