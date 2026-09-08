Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan Arrives in Itanagar on Two-Day Arunachal Visit﻿

ITANAGAR- Vice President of India C.P. Radhakrishnan arrived in Itanagar on Tuesday for a two-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh, where he was received by Governor Lt. Gen. K.T. Parnaik (rend.) and Chief Minister Pema Khandu at Donyi Polo Airport, Hollongi.

The Vice President was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour by the Arunachal Pradesh Police following his arrival in the State.

He was later given a traditional reception at Lok Bhavan, where members of various indigenous communities welcomed him in their traditional attire. The reception showcased Arunachal Pradesh’s distinctive cultural diversity, represented by its numerous tribes, traditions, languages and customs.

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Welcoming the Vice President to the State, Governor K.T. Parnaik expressed confidence that his visit would inspire the people of Arunachal Pradesh. He said the Vice President’s interaction with the people and encouragement towards the State’s developmental aspirations would further strengthen confidence and enthusiasm among citizens, particularly the younger generation.

A specially curated cultural programme titled ‘The Land of Cultures and Traditions’ was organised at the Durbar Hall of Lok Bhavan in honour of the Vice President.

The programme presented a blend of India’s broader cultural traditions and Arunachal Pradesh’s indigenous heritage through music and dance. Students of the Department of Fine Arts and Music, Rajiv Gandhi University, Rono Hills, Doimukh, performed two compositions rooted in Hindustani Classical Music.

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The musical presentation was followed by performances of Bharatanatyam and Kathak by students of Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya and Jomu Norbu Khrimey Public School, Itanagar.

The programme also featured Rikam Pada, one of Arunachal Pradesh’s cherished traditional dances, highlighting the State’s indigenous cultural heritage.

Adding a patriotic dimension to the evening, Smt. Mibi Nyodu Taring, Staff Artist of the Department of Art & Culture, performed a patriotic song centred on national unity, pride and devotion to the nation.

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Later, Governor Parnaik hosted a State Banquet in honour of the Vice President at Siddhartha Hall, Lok Bhavan. Members of the State Cabinet, Members of Parliament and other distinguished guests attended the banquet.

The occasion also provided an opportunity for interaction and exchange of views on Arunachal Pradesh’s progress, development and future aspirations.

The Vice President’s two-day visit brings the State’s developmental priorities and rich cultural heritage into focus, with his engagements providing opportunities for interaction with the State’s leadership and people.