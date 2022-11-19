ADVERTISMENT
Veteran actor Tabassum, dies of cardiac arrest at 78

She suffered two cardiac attacks at 8.40 pm and 8.42 pm. She passed away peacefully on Friday night," Hoshang told Media.

November 19, 2022
Veteran actor Tabassum, dies of cardiac arrest at 78

NEW DELHI- Veteran actor Tabassum Govil on 18 November passed away at the age of 78 due to cardiac arrest, news agency PTI quoted her son Hoshang Govil as saying on 19 November.

Also known as Baby Tabassum, the talk show host started her career as child actor in 1947. Apart from acting in films like Nargis (1947), followed by Mera Suhaag (1947), Manjhdhar (1947), Bari Behen (1949), Deedar (1951) and Swarg (1990), Tabassum hosted the popular Doordarshan celebrity talk show Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan from 1972 to 1993.

Hoshang said, “She passed away last night around 8.40 PM due to cardiac arrest at a hospital. She was absolutely healthy. We shot for our show 10 days ago. And were about to shoot again next week. It happened all of a sudden.” He added.

“Few days ago, she was admitted to a hospital. She had gastro problem and we went there for check-up. She suffered two cardiac attacks at 8.40 pm and 8.42 pm. She passed away peacefully on Friday night,” Hoshang told Media.

In 2021, Tabassum recovered from COVID-19 after spending nearly 10 days in hospital. That time his son had dismissed the rumours that she had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and said,  as Indian Express reported, “I am disgusted that people can spread her picture and start a rumour that she has Alzheimer’s. This is absolutely fake. She has got no heart disease, no diabetes.”

