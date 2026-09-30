Vehicles Set Ablaze, MLA Alo Libang’s Residence Gheraoed Amid SUMP Protest

YINGKIONG- Protests over the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) intensified in Yingkiong on Wednesday, coinciding with Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s scheduled visit to Upper Siang district.The situation reportedly escalated into confrontations between protesters and security personnel, with road blockades and incidents of violence reported during the day.

According to information, demonstrators set several vehicles on fire during the protests. The protesters entered the residence of Tuting-Yingkiong MLA Alo Libang, gheraoed the premises and raised slogans demanding an immediate halt to the pre-feasibility process for the proposed project.

The developments came as opposition to the SUMP and its Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR) activities has intensified across parts of Siang and Upper Siang districts. Local organisations and affected villagers have been demanding that the proposed survey activities be stopped and that the government engage directly with the communities before proceeding further.

Also Read- ‘No PFR, No Survey’: Protests Intensify Over Proposed Siang Mega Project

The Chief Minister’s visit itself had become a point of contention before his arrival in Yingkiong. Villagers in Geku had opposed the proposed visit and demanded the withdrawal of additional security personnel deployed in connection with the project-related activities.

The situation follows a series of confrontations in the region. On September 28, villagers and security personnel reportedly clashed in Geku amid protests against the SUMP and the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces for the PFR survey. Four people were subsequently arrested in connection with that incident, according to reports.

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The proposed SUMP, with a planned capacity of more than 10,000 MW, has remained contentious for several years. The current dispute is centred particularly on the PFR process, with sections of the indigenous Adi community opposing the survey and raising concerns over the project’s potential consequences for communities, land, livelihoods and the environment.

Also Read- SUMP Project | PFR First, No Rush to Proceed Beyond Feasibility: CM Pema Khandu

The state government, however, has maintained that it is currently pursuing the feasibility assessment rather than immediate construction of the project. Khandu said earlier this week that the government was not rushing the project and that the PFR was intended to establish its technical feasibility.

The state Cabinet has also constituted an Empowered High-Level Committee to oversee the PFR survey and related activities, with the government saying the process should be conducted in a transparent, peaceful and people-centric manner.

Wednesday’s developments mark a further escalation in the dispute, bringing the disagreement over the proposed project into the heart of the Upper Siang district headquarters. With protests continuing and security forces deployed, the immediate challenge for the administration remains maintaining public order while addressing the demands of communities opposing the PFR process.

The reported incidents at Yingkiong have also added a new dimension to the ongoing debate, as the dispute now involves not only the proposed project’s environmental and social implications but also questions surrounding public consultation, security deployment and the manner in which the feasibility process is being pursued.