Valley Football Academy Opens in Hapoli to Strengthen Grassroots Football

HAPOLI- The Lower Subansiri District Football Association (LSDFA) marked a significant step in grassroots football development with the formal opening of the Valley Football Academy (VFA) at Padi Yubbe Outdoor Stadium, Hapoli, on Saturday.

The academy was formally declared open by Tage Taki, District Sports Officer, Lower Subansiri District, at a simple ceremony attended by students, parents and Executive Members of the LSDFA.

The Valley Football Academy is a grassroots football development initiative of the LSDFA aimed at providing young boys and girls with a structured platform to learn, develop and progress in football from an early age.

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The initiative reflects the football association’s efforts to strengthen the grassroots football ecosystem in Lower Subansiri and create opportunities for young players to develop their abilities through proper coaching and guidance.

The academy will focus on grassroots development, technical training, discipline, teamwork and overall player development. Through these areas, the initiative seeks to nurture young footballers and establish a strong foundation for the future development of football in the district.

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The opening of VFA also brings a structured youth-development component to the district’s football activities, providing young players with an organised platform to begin their football journey.

With the academy now formally launched, the LSDFA aims to use the initiative to encourage greater participation among young boys and girls and support the development of football talent at the grassroots level.