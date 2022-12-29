Uzbekistan claims 18 children DEAD after consuming India made cough syrup

NEW DELHI: Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Health on Tuesday issued a statement saying that 18 children in their country have died due to consuming of India made cough syrup from Marion Biotech Private Limited, a Noida-based pharma company. This company is registered in Uzbekistan since 2012. On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health has told that 18 children lost their lives after drinking cough syrup DoK-1 Max Syrup, which came from Noida’s pharma company.

The Dok 1 Max syrup and tablets are anti-cold medications. The development brings back the horror of the death of nearly 70 kids in Gambia allegedly due to the consumption of cough syrup made by an Indian pharmaceutical company.

In its statement, the Health Ministry of Uzbekistan stated that the laboratory tests of a batch of syrups found the presence of ethylene glycol – a toxic substance in the preparation. The Ministry further claimed that the syrup was given to children at home without a doctor’s prescription, either by their parents or on the advice of pharmacists, with doses that exceeded the standard dose for children.

The Uzbekistan government has ordered the authorities to immediately withdraw all tablets and cough syrups of Dok 1 from the sale. Reports also said that at least seven health officials have been removed from service and several others are under scrutiny for failing to detect the fatalities.

In response to an email from ANI, seeking further details on the deaths, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said, “The WHO is in contact with the health authorities in Uzbekistan and is ready to assist in further investigations.”