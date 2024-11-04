Uttarakhand: 36 Killed As Bus Falls In Gorge in Almora

DEHRADUN- At least 36 people have died and many others are injured after a bus fell into a 200-metre deep gorge in Uttarakhand’s Almora district. The private bus, traveling from Likhwal to Ramnagar, was severely overcrowded with 55 passengers, far exceeding its intended capacity, a senior official said.

According to media report, the accident, took place around 8.25 am. Residents of the nearby villages were the first responders and started rescuing passengers. While several passengers died at the spot, at least nine succumbed to injuries after they were rushed to hospital.

Three passengers have been airlifted and are being taken to AIIMS. The bus belonged to Garhwal Motor Owners’ Union and a probe is on to identify the circumstances that led to the tragedy.

According to district authorities, the 45-seater passenger bus fell into a 200-metre-deep gorge at Marchula this morning while travelling from Pauri in Garhwal to Ramnagar in Kumaon – an overnight journey of about 250 km. It met with the accident about 35 km from the destination Rampur. Police and the State Disaster Response Force have launched a rescue operation at the accident site.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has conveyed his condolences and directed swift relief efforts for the victims.

The Chief Minister has directed the suspension of RTO officials in the area. He has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each for the families of those killed in the accident, and an assistance of Rs 1 lakh for those injured. A magisterial inquiry has also been ordered.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolences to the families of those killed in the accident and said the state government is supervising relief work in the area. He announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the dead and assistance of Rs 50,000 for the injured.