Uttarakhand Accident: 14 dead as tempo traveller falls into Alaknanda river in Rudraprayag

Uttarakhand Accident: At least 14 tourists were killed and 12 others injured when a tempo traveller with 26 people onboard skidded off the road and fell into the Alaknanda river on the Rishikesh-Badrinath national highway in the Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the accident and termed it “heartbreaking”. “The road accident in Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand is heartbreaking. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones. Along with this, I wish speedy recovery of all the injured. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is engaged in providing all possible help to the victims,” Modi wrote on X.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the accident and ordered the district magistrate to investigate the incident. He also directed officials to provide necessary treatment to the injured.

On chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s instructions, seven persons seriously injured in the accident have been admitted to AIIMS, Rishikesh through heli-ambulance, he said.

Uttarakhand SDRF commandant Manikant Mishra said 10 died on the spot, two each at AIIMS Rishikesh and Rudraprayag district hospital during treatment.

Manikant Mishra said of the 12 injured, five were receiving treatment in AIIMS Rishikesh and seven in Rudraprayag district hospital.

Garhwal inspector general of police KS Nagnyal said the victims of the accident were tourists on the way to visit Chopta. Nagnyal said 26 people were in the vehicle, most of whom were Delhi residents.

District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said the accident happened around 11am, and police and SDRF teams rushed to the spot and started relief and rescue operations. He said the vehicle fell on the banks of Alaknanda river about 250 metres below the road.