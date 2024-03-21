ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

US strongly opposes China’s claim over Arunachal Pradesh

India has rejected China’s territorial claims over Arunachal Pradesh, asserting that the state is an integral and inalienable part of the country.

Last Updated: March 21, 2024
2 minutes read
US strongly opposes China’s claim over Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal24 Digital Desk- The United States recognises Arunachal Pradesh as Indian territory and “strongly opposes” any unilateral attempts to advance territorial claims by China across the Line of actual Control, State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Biden administration official’s statement came a few days after the Chinese military repeated its claim over the northeast state after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a visit to the state and launched development projects.

Click here to Join our WhatsAPP Channel 

Earlier this week, the Chinese defence ministry reiterated its claim over Arunachal Pradesh, terming the Indian State as as “Zangan- an inherent part of China’s territory,” saying, Beijing “never acknowledges and firmly opposes” the “so-called Arunachal Pradesh illegally established by India”.

Related Articles

“Zangnan is China’s inherent territory, and China never recognises and firmly opposes India’s illegal establishment of the so-called ‘Arunachal Pradesh’,” said spokesperson of the Ministry of National Defence Senior Colonel Zhang Xiaogang on March 15.

Also Read- Arunachal Pradesh Shaken by Three Earthquake Strikes within Hours

When questioned about the same, during a daily press briefing on Wednesday (local time), the State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson, Patel said, “The United States recognises Arunachal Pradesh as Indian territory and we strongly oppose any unilateral attempts to advance territorial claims by incursions or encroachments, military or civilian, across the Line of actual Control.”

Time and again India has rejected China’s territorial claims over Arunachal Pradesh, asserting that the state is an integral and inalienable part of the country.

The Ministry of External Affairs in an official statement on Tuesday noted that the people of Arunachal Pradesh will “continue to benefit” from India’s development programmes and infrastructure projects.

Also Read- SC asks CAG to examine award of govt contracts in Arunachal Pradesh to firms linked to CM’s kin

“We have noted the comments made by the Spokesperson of the Chinese Defence Ministry advancing absurd claims over the territory of the Indian State of Arunachal Pradesh. Repeating baseless arguments in this regard does not lend such claims any validity,” said the official spokesperson of MEA, Randhir Jaiswal.

“Arunachal Pradesh was, is and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India. Its people will continue to benefit from our development programmes and infrastructure projects,” the statement added.

Tags
Last Updated: March 21, 2024
2 minutes read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: DEO LSD and Keyi Panyor briefs political parties for peaceful poll

Arunachal: DEO LSD and Keyi Panyor briefs political parties for peaceful poll

Arunachal: FAM Tour for Cultural Guide Training participants concludes at Ziro

Arunachal: FAM Tour for Cultural Guide Training participants concludes at Ziro

Arunachal: Over Rs 59 Lakhs Cash seized by Ziro police

Arunachal: Over Rs 59 Lakhs Cash seized by Ziro police

Arunachal: Mariyang-Geku A/C BJP candidate Olom Panyang given warm reception at Ruksin

Arunachal: Mariyang-Geku A/C BJP candidate Olom Panyang given warm reception at Ruksin

Arunachal: Pema Khandu inaugurates multiple projects at Longding

Arunachal: Pema Khandu inaugurates multiple projects at Longding

3F Oil Palm’s unit marks Arunachal Pradesh's first Oil Palm Processing Unit

3F Oil Palm’s unit marks Arunachal Pradesh’s first Oil Palm Processing Unit

Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024: Date and schedule are here

Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024: Date and schedule are here

Arunachal: 1 death and 8 critically injured in a Bus accident in between Wakka and Chungo

Arunachal: 1 death and 8 critically injured in a Bus accident in between Wakka and Chungo

Arunachal: Comprehensive research work to be undertaken to unearth rising prevalence of cancer in AP

Arunachal: Comprehensive research work to be undertaken to unearth rising prevalence of cancer in AP

Arunachal: NERIST team Demonstrates Agriculture Tools & Equipment to Farmers

Arunachal: NERIST team Demonstrates Agriculture Tools & Equipment to Farmers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button