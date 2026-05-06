US Consul General Meets Arunachal Governor

ITANAGAR: Kathy Giles-Diaz, Consul General of the United States at the US Consulate General in Kolkata, called on Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik at Lok Bhavan in Itanagar on Tuesday, where the two sides discussed areas of mutual interest and opportunities for future cooperation.

According to officials, the meeting focused on strengthening engagement between Arunachal Pradesh and the United States through partnerships aimed at sustainable development, economic collaboration and people-to-people exchanges.

During the interaction, the Governor observed that growing India-US relations have created opportunities for stronger connections between citizens of the two democracies. He stressed the need for such partnerships to remain inclusive, particularly with regard to the aspirations and welfare of tribal communities in Arunachal Pradesh.

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Highlighting the state’s economic and natural resource potential, Parnaik identified sectors such as hydropower, horticulture, mineral resources, tourism and allied industries as areas with significant scope for collaboration.

Referring to Arunachal Pradesh’s expanding horticulture sector and its identity as an emerging organic hub, the Governor underlined the importance of improving market linkages and exploring the use of advanced technologies and expertise in food processing and value addition.

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He also emphasised the importance of skill development initiatives, especially in specialised and high-end sectors, to improve employment opportunities for youth in the state.

Officials stated that both sides expressed willingness to translate diplomatic goodwill into practical cooperation initiatives that could contribute to long-term development and institutional engagement.

The meeting was also attended by Braphus Kaalund, Consul for Political and Economic Affairs at the US Consulate General, Kolkata.