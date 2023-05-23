UPSC Exam: 20 youths from Northeast crack UPSC 2022

GUWAHATI- As many as 20 candidates from the region cleared the prestigious UPSC exams 2022. Last year, nine candidates from the region had clear the Civil Service exams

ASSAM-: Mayur Hazarika, a doctor by profession, occupied the 5th position among the 933 candidates from across India who had cleared the exams. He did his MBBS from Gauhati Medical College and Hospital. He is currently working at a government hospital in Jakhalabandha in Nagaon.

Besides, Mayur Hazarika, the other candidates who brought glory to the state are Idul Ahmed, Anjali Bhardwaj, Nivedita Das, Diksha Langthasa and Manas Jyoti Das.

Arunachal’s Pebika Lego, Tenzin Yangki and Austin Tayeng crack UPSC exam

Idul Ahmed secured 298th position, Manas Jyoti secured 881, Nivedita Das secured 848th position, Anjali Bhardwaj secured 271st position, and Diksha Langthasa secured 664th position.

NAGALAND- Four candidates from Nagaland, including Yimkum Ozukum ranked 203, Vevotolu Kezo ranked 387, Imkongnukla Ao ranked 723 and Aotula Ozukum ranked 874 were among the successful candidates.

ARUNACHAL PRADESH- The three candidates from Arunachal Pradesh who cleared the exams are Pebika Lego securing 290th position, Tenzin Yangki secured 545th position and Austin Tayeng secured 747th position.

MANIPUR- The four candidates from Manipur who are among the successful candidates are Arvind Hanglem (83rd position), Soilemthang Vaiphai (619th position), Chiinzoukim Tungnung (704th position) and Lourembam Nelson Mangangcha (915th position).

MEGHALAYA, SIKKIM, TRIPURA- One each from Meghalaya, Sikkim and Tripura also secured the rank.

Deepika Agarwal from Sikkim secured 151st position making it to Indian Police Service.

Swapnil Bhattacharjya from Meghalaya secured 344th rank while Sumit Paul from Tripura secured 627 rank.

The top four slots were occupied by four girls Ishita Kishore, all India rank 1, Garima Lohia secured the second rank, Uma Harathin N secured the third spot and Smriti Mishra secured the fourth rank.